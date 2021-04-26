Haglöfs has joined the growing number of companies referring to themselves as “climate neutral” as they launch their new climate strategy – to reduce their emissions by 50% over the next 10 years and reach net zero by 2030. They have also vowed to take full responsibility for the remaining emissions along the way.

However, by referring to their efforts as “cheating”, Haglöfs wants to be fully transparent with their consumers about what climate neutrality really means. Although offsetting is the best option for the climate right now, it should never get in the way of the real work of reducing their own emissions.

“The urgency of the climate crisis is such that we need to pull every lever we have available to us and for now that includes offsetting”

To help keep the world within 1.5°C of warming to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, drastic reductions in carbon emissions are needed everywhere. The goals set out in the Paris Agreement in short mean halving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions this decade and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 – at the latest. This will require an enormous global effort to achieve and unfortunately, the world is not yet on track to do that. Therefore, those who can move faster need to do so.

That is why Haglöfs is now committing to move faster with an ambitious climate strategy to reduce their emissions by 50% over the next 10 years, and reach net zero by 2030. And because the reductions will take time to realise, they are taking full responsibility for the remaining emissions along the way by going climate neutral in 2021