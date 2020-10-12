In times of crisis, one thing that’s always helped to get us through is a line from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008). No, not that one. We’re talking about the bit where Harvey Dent, played by Aaron Eckhart, says “The night is darkest just before the dawn.”

Dent may have been discussing crime and corruption in Gotham City, but we think the sentiment can easily be applied to the climate emergency. It’s a line of eternal, unwavering, optimism; a bright light on a distant shore, and one to aim towards when you’re swimming around in a sea of shit. And, right now ladies and gentlemen, we are all swimming in a sea of shit. Make no mistake. We’re up to our neck in it.

The world in 2020 is in a wretched state but, sometimes, you have to believe that these bad times will bring out the best in people; that a whole heap of bleak negativity will force humanity to make wide-sweeping, revolutionary, change because failing to do so is, quite simply, not an option. Of course it doesn’t always work like that, but you’ve got to have faith.

All of which, in a roundabout way, leads us on to a discussion of the POW Pledge. The POW Pledge is your chance to influence change far, far, greater than your individual footprint. The POW Pledge will empower organisations to take meaningful climate action towards net zero. The POW Pledge can, in short, be the kind of game changer we so desperately need.

Developed in partnership with Surfdome and Internet Fusion, the POW Pledge is an initiative from Protect Our Winters UK. It demands change and accountability from companies, and will equip these companies with the tools they need to get themselves to carbon neutrality.

You, reading this right now, might just be one person rather than a big organisation but you still have the power to help the POW Pledge mission achieve its aims. Join others in asking your favourite brands to pledge their allegiance to the cause. One voice on its own might not get heard, but together we can make businesses listen and make businesses act.

The outdoor industry, by the way, is worth an astonishing $800 billion (that’s more than any fossil fuel company). An industry with that much money, power, and influence in it, surely can’t sit by while the environments they profit off on (and that outdoor enthusiasts enjoy) are destroyed beyond repair.

Ask them today to take the Pledge. Remember, there’s POWer in numbers.

For more on the POW Pledge, head here.

