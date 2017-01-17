A New VW 'Surf Bus' Has Been Unveiled... And It Looks Like It's Gonna Be Seriously Futuristic - Mpora

The VW campervan is a staple of both surf culture and bohemian lifestyles in general. For years Volkswagen’s surf bus carried boards to the coast and hippies to their fields, the “Bus” became the symbol of 1960s counterculture.

Since the original VW campers were discontinued, it has become more and more expensive to buy a genuine version of the motor, so they have begun to only be seen accompanying older, wealthier people.

Now, the Volkswagen is back with a new bus, but it looks very different than it ever has before….