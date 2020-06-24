We are at a turning point.

As we build ourselves back up from the current health crisis, we can choose to tackle climate change and nature’s decline, and rebuild a resilient economy that benefits everyone in society. Or, we can let the moment for change pass us by, go back to old ways and wait for new crises to hit.

We need to tell politicians that #TheTimeIsNow to put a healthy, greener, fairer future at the heart of plans to rebuild a strong economy.

On 30th June we are coming together for a virtual lobby, inviting you, and thousands of others to ask MPs to take action for a better future.

What’s a virtual lobby?

It’s people like you, reading this now, meeting their MPs online to talk about how the UK’s recovery from Coronavirus can, and must, help to tackle climate change and nature’s decline; creating jobs and protecting the most vulnerable in the UK and around the world.

Be part of history, help Protect Our Winters.

Once you sign up on the Climate Coalition website, you will receive an email with the full participant guide. Notice you need to email your MP to ask them to provide you a video call link, so try and get this all done by the end of the week commencing the 22nd of June (yes, that’s this week).

Here are the six main steps you need to follow