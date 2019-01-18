Zero Waste | How One Company's Sustainable Packaging Can Help Save The Environment - Mpora

Share

The Environment

Zero Waste | How One Company’s Sustainable Packaging Can Help Save The Environment

In a bid to combat plastic usage and climate change, one business have hit upon an innovative solution

Whatever way you choose to look at it, whatever climate change denying, wall building, reality show host you choose to believe. Climate change is happening and there’s no way around it.

Yes, we know, climate change was inevitable and unavoidable – it’s the natural cycle of the planet, and all that. But we humans have sped up the process at an alarming pace, a pace that our world will not be able to keep up with, if we keep up with our unsustainable ways.

Putting the doom and gloom to one side, individuals can make changes to reduce their carbon footprint on the planet; changes like adapting their diet, using public transport and managing their home energy consumption. Small, positive, changes like this are great but the importance of big businesses doing their bit (who naturally make more of an impact than one person on their own) means we’re always stoked to see big companies shaking things up to help drastically reduce the effects they, and we through association, are having on our planet.

The Internet Fusion Group, a collection of online retail platforms that include Surfdome and WebTogs, have put fighting climate change and reducing plastic usage right at  the top of their agenda – announcing fancy new packaging machines in the form of the ‘CVP-500’ from Neopost.

The machines pack products to be shipped in recycled cardboard, reducing the need for plastic to be used. This has been done by creating a package to the exact footprint of the product which, in turns, removes the need for void-filling plastic used to protect products placed into boxes too large for them. This, consequently, eliminates a further 90 lorry loads per year – reducing the company’s CO2 impact.

We’ll save ourselves from going on too much about these machines, as giving the above video a watch is much more interesting than me droning away on here about it. Go forth, and give it a look.

You May Also Like

Project Trumpmore | Meet the NGO That Wants To Carve Donald Trump’s Face into a 50-Metre Ice Wall

It’s Science | Fjällräven Team Up With Researchers Studying The Effects Of Climate Change On Greenland’s Ice Sheet

Share

Topics:

article Gear information

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Best Chalk Bags | Top 10

These rad little sacks are an absolute must for your finger dust

Best Chalk Bags | Top 10
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains In South America

South America has the largest mountains in the Western Hemisphere. Can you name them?

Highest Mountain In South America | Top 10
Mountain Biking

The First Time I Went... | Mountain Biking

One mountain biker looks back on the '98 Christmas where it all began

The First Time I Went... | Mountain Biking
Snowboarding

Close To Home | Snowboarding Film Sets Out To Show Less Is More

Patagonia's latest shines a spotlight on the simple joy of walking out your door in the mountains

Close To Home | Snowboarding Film From Patagonia Sets Out To Show Less Is More
Surfing

Cold Water Warriors | How To Go Surfing In Winter

Take your winter surf game from zero to hero with our very useful guide

Cold Water Warriors | How To Go Surfing In Winter And Have A Good Time
Snowboarding

Slice 'n' Dice | Volume 5

It's our problem-free... philosophy... Hakuba Matata

Slice 'n' Dice | Volume 5
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production