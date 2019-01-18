Whatever way you choose to look at it, whatever climate change denying, wall building, reality show host you choose to believe. Climate change is happening and there’s no way around it.

Yes, we know, climate change was inevitable and unavoidable – it’s the natural cycle of the planet, and all that. But we humans have sped up the process at an alarming pace, a pace that our world will not be able to keep up with, if we keep up with our unsustainable ways.

Putting the doom and gloom to one side, individuals can make changes to reduce their carbon footprint on the planet; changes like adapting their diet, using public transport and managing their home energy consumption. Small, positive, changes like this are great but the importance of big businesses doing their bit (who naturally make more of an impact than one person on their own) means we’re always stoked to see big companies shaking things up to help drastically reduce the effects they, and we through association, are having on our planet.

The Internet Fusion Group, a collection of online retail platforms that include Surfdome and WebTogs, have put fighting climate change and reducing plastic usage right at the top of their agenda – announcing fancy new packaging machines in the form of the ‘CVP-500’ from Neopost.

The machines pack products to be shipped in recycled cardboard, reducing the need for plastic to be used. This has been done by creating a package to the exact footprint of the product which, in turns, removes the need for void-filling plastic used to protect products placed into boxes too large for them. This, consequently, eliminates a further 90 lorry loads per year – reducing the company’s CO2 impact.

We’ll save ourselves from going on too much about these machines, as giving the above video a watch is much more interesting than me droning away on here about it. Go forth, and give it a look.

