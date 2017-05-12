Been to one music festival been to them all right? Right? Muse headlining again, you say. That’s unusual. What a bold direction for a music festival to take. Well done, literally every music festival ever. Well done for being exactly the same as every other music festival ever. I sure can’t wait for another two hours of cosmic self-indulgence courtesy of Muse.

OK. We’re overplaying our hand a bit here. We still love music festivals, but we also can’t shake the feeling that it’s time for a music festival with a truly unique twist to stand up and be counted. Step forward then: Camp Wildfire; half music festival, half adventure camp. We reckon it’s one of the coolest, most original, festivals around. Why? Well, Muse aren’t playing for one thing. Why else? See below.

1) It’s held in a stunning forest location

Photo via Camp WildFire.

2) Your ticket includes two days of activities…

Photo via Camp WildFire.

3) …and three nights of parties