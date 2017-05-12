Been to one music festival been to them all right? Right? Muse headlining again, you say. That’s unusual. What a bold direction for a music festival to take. Well done, literally every music festival ever. Well done for being exactly the same as every other music festival ever. I sure can’t wait for another two hours of cosmic self-indulgence courtesy of Muse.
OK. We’re overplaying our hand a bit here. We still love music festivals, but we also can’t shake the feeling that it’s time for a music festival with a truly unique twist to stand up and be counted. Step forward then: Camp Wildfire; half music festival, half adventure camp. We reckon it’s one of the coolest, most original, festivals around. Why? Well, Muse aren’t playing for one thing. Why else? See below.
Share