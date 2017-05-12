Camp Wildfire | 18 Reasons Why It's Going To Be Your New Favourite Music Festival - Mpora

Festivals

Camp Wildfire | 18 Reasons Why It’s Going To Be Your New Favourite Music Festival

Sick of music festivals all being the same? Here’s something a little bit different.

Been to one music festival been to them all right? Right? Muse headlining again, you say. That’s unusual. What a bold direction for a music festival to take. Well done, literally every music festival ever. Well done for being exactly the same as every other music festival ever. I sure can’t wait for another two hours of cosmic self-indulgence courtesy of Muse.

OK. We’re overplaying our hand a bit here. We still love music festivals, but we also can’t shake the feeling that it’s time for a music festival with a truly unique twist to stand up and be counted. Step forward then: Camp Wildfire; half music festival, half adventure camp. We reckon it’s one of the coolest, most original, festivals around. Why? Well, Muse aren’t playing for one thing. Why else? See below.

1) It’s held in a stunning forest location

2) Your ticket includes two days of activities…

3) …and three nights of parties

4) Did we mention it’s adult only?

5) Good news! It’s adult only

6) Activities you can do include extreme zorbing…

7) …paddle boarding…

8) …slack lining…

9) …obstacle course racing…

10) …ice cream making…

11) …beekeeping…

12) …and yoga

13) There’s also an extreme water slide…

14) …and crossbows

15) Crossbows?!

16) Yep. Crossbows

17) Anyway, tickets are on sale now

18) What are you waiting for?

