Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | Bored Of The Gym? Go For A Forest Adventure This Weekend - Mpora

Fitness

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | Bored Of The Gym? Go For A Forest Adventure This Weekend

The treadmill isn't your only option when working out, fall in love with exercising outdoors....

Forests, mountains, beaches, fields – You can’t beat a day spent surrounded by nature. While city life is great and we love the hustle of a vibrant town, there’s something about getting back to nature that makes us intrinsically joyful.

Remember the way you used to feel after playing out all day when you were young? Exercising outside gives humans a particular type of tiredness that’s completely different foggy stress we feel at the end of a work day. It’s a clear head,an aching body and the nice sensation that all we need to do is have a nice meal and curl up somewhere warm.

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | Outdoor Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

For the last month, we’ve tried to take this feeling and recreate it in our weekly exercise routines, to see how it can change our bodies and minds. TrailFit is all about is about leaving solitary gym workouts behind and reconnecting with the joy of movement, while getting outdoors.

Through the three pillars of City, All Terrain and Outdoors, this movement proves that it doesn’t matter where you live or how much spare time you have, everyone can get an outdoor adventure into their week.

Studies have proven that people who exercise outdoors regularly have a more positive  relationship with working out and have more success in keeping their exercise routines going each week.

Last weekend, Cooler Magazine and Keen took a group of women to Epping Forest for a totally unique TrailFit workout with trainer Sophie Everard. From HIIT moves and squat jumping to bear crawling and some serious core workouts, we proved that the forest doesn’t have to saved for long walks and trail runs, it can provide just as much equipment as any expensive gym.

“Sun of your face and fresh air on your cheeks offers a multitude of benefits.”

“Taking your training session outdoors can decrease tension and boost energy” says Sophie. “The natural terrain of the outdoors is as good as any gym.”

“Training outdoors, with the scent of earth underfoot, the sound of trees blowing and twigs snapping, the feel of warm soil underneath your fingertips, sun of your face and fresh air on your cheeks offers a multitude of benefits.”

If you want to explore TrailFit and find out more about Keen’s awesome female specific adventure range, check it here. There’s a TrailFit session for everyone to elevate their fitness. Get your own Terradoras here and go on your own adventure!

