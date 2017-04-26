Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | Bored Of The Gym? Go For A Forest Adventure This Weekend - Mpora

Forests, mountains, beaches, fields – You can’t beat a day spent surrounded by nature. While city life is great and we love the hustle of a vibrant town, there’s something about getting back to nature that makes us intrinsically joyful.

Remember the way you used to feel after playing out all day when you were young? Exercising outside gives humans a particular type of tiredness that’s completely different foggy stress we feel at the end of a work day. It’s a clear head,an aching body and the nice sensation that all we need to do is have a nice meal and curl up somewhere warm.

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | Outdoor Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

For the last month, we’ve tried to take this feeling and recreate it in our weekly exercise routines, to see how it can change our bodies and minds. TrailFit is all about is about leaving solitary gym workouts behind and reconnecting with the joy of movement, while getting outdoors.

Through the three pillars of City, All Terrain and Outdoors, this movement proves that it doesn’t matter where you live or how much spare time you have, everyone can get an outdoor adventure into their week.