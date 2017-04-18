Cooler Magazine X Trailfit | Want An Adventure? There's One Waiting For You At The Local Park.... - Mpora

TrailFit is all about reconnecting with the joy of movement, while getting outdoors. Through the three pillars of City, All Terrain and Outdoors, this movement proves that it doesn’t matter where you live or how much spare time you have, everyone can get an outdoor adventure into their week.

Meeting at LLS Cafe Deli last Saturday, fifteen adventure loving women headed out to Hampstead Heathand experienced the All Terrain TrailFit session for themselves. From forest running, to core workouts and explosive strength building, this hour in the park proved to be a lot more effective than spending a whole morning in the gym.

“Turn your park into your own adventure” says TrailFit trainer Sophie Everard. “Escaping to green spaces, even if you live in a city jungle, can always offer a multitude of possibilities with training.”

“Escape and adventure: work on boosting your endurance, strength, mobility and conditioning, ready for when you do hit the great outdoors.”

Check out our adventure in the video below. If you fancy a TrailFit adventure for yourself, there’s still time to join us – find out details on the remaining dates on our TrailFit page here.