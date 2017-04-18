Cooler Magazine X Trailfit | Want An Adventure? There's One Waiting For You At The Local Park.... - Mpora

Share

Fitness

Cooler Magazine X Trailfit | Want An Adventure? There’s One Waiting For You At The Local Park….

That little field near your house could be the answer to all your workout problems...

It doesn’t matter how city based you are, everyone in the UK has some kind of green space near their house.

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

Whether it be in the huge fields of central London or little children’s park around the corner from our flat, with a little forward planning, we can all find somewhere away from the concrete and curbs to get a little exercise and move our bodies.

Last week, we joined up with Keen Footwear to hit the fields of Hampstead Heath and discover  new and different ways to get exercising outdoors with personal trainer Sophie Everard and the TrailFit movement.

TrailFit is all about reconnecting with the joy of movement, while getting outdoors. Through the three pillars of City, All Terrain and Outdoors, this movement proves that it doesn’t matter where you live or how much spare time you have, everyone can get an outdoor adventure into their week.

Meeting at LLS Cafe Deli last Saturday, fifteen adventure loving women headed out to Hampstead Heathand experienced the All Terrain TrailFit session for themselves. From forest running, to core workouts and explosive strength building, this hour in the park proved to be a lot more effective than spending a whole morning in the gym.

“Turn your park into your own adventure” says TrailFit trainer Sophie Everard. “Escaping to green spaces, even if you live in a city jungle, can always offer a multitude of possibilities with training.”

“Escape and adventure: work on boosting your endurance, strength, mobility and conditioning, ready for when you do hit the great outdoors.”

Check out our adventure in the video below. If you fancy a TrailFit adventure for yourself, there’s still time to join us – find out details on the remaining dates on our TrailFit page here.

No time to take part at one of the TrialFit events? Get your Terradora shoes here and go on your own TrailFit adventure!

Share

Topics:

Related Articles

Fitness

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

You don't need a mountain to have an adventure. Save this workout to your phone and hit your local park...

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard
Fitness

Welcome To Sparta | What Happened When Mpora Took On A Spartan Race?

We sent a very reluctant Jack Clayton to tackle the world famous obstacle course.

What Happened When Mpora Went To Kent And Took On The Legendary Spartan Race?
Fitness

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

Save this workout to your phone, get outside and conquer the concrete jungle...

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard
Fitness

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Discovered How To Get An Amazing Outdoor Workout In The Middle Of The City

Spending your weeknights trapped in the gym? We've found a better way...

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Discovered How To Get An Amazing Outdoor Workout In The Middle Of The City
Fitness

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Went For An All-Female Forest Adventure In The Middle Of London

Check out the UK's first TrailFit workout session with Sophie Everard and KEEN

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Went For An All-Female Forest Adventure In The Middle Of London
Fitness

Spartan Race | Sign Up Today And Get Discount Exclusively With Mpora

Are you ready to channel your inner Spartan?

Spartan Race: Sign Up Today With Exclusive Discount Code 'MPORA' And Get 15% Off
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production