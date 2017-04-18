Cooler Magazine X Trailfit | Want An Adventure? There's One Waiting For You At The Local Park.... - Mpora

It doesn’t matter how city based you are, everyone in the UK has some kind of green space near their house.
Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard
Whether it be in the huge fields of central London or little children’s park around the corner from our flat, with a little forward planning, we can all find somewhere away from the concrete and curbs to get a little exercise and move our bodies.
Last week, we joined up with Keen Footwear to hit the fields of Hampstead Heath and discover new and different ways to get exercising outdoors with personal trainer Sophie Everard and the TrailFit movement.
