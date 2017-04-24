Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | Outdoor Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard - Mpora

Would you rather spend hours of your week counting calories in a stuffy gym, or use that time to get some fresh air and exercise outdoors? While both activities burn energy and do your body good, taking your workouts outside is a much better way to made exercising more rewarding and enjoyable.

At Cooler we love to make our exercise routine fit our outdoor lifestyle and we love sharing this lifestyle with as many people as possible. This is why over the last month we’ve been working with Keen Footwear to get more adventurous women off the treadmill and into the outdoors with three awesome TrailFit sessions. Whether it be spending the morning on the city streets, hitting the parks for an amazing fitness session, or getting out into the wild at the weekend, we’ve create a TrailFit workout session for every type of terrain and lifestyle, so everyone can elevate their fitness.

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

Last weekend, fifteen women escaped London’s urban jungle and spent a few hours in Epping Forest with the awesome trainer Sophie Everard. From running through the trees, to using the natural space around them to workout their bodies, they discovered how the forest can provide a much more powerful workout than they would get by spending a Saturday morning in the gym.

Didn’t manage to get down to our TrailFit events? We’ve put together a taster of each session for you to save to your phone and try on your own. Pull on a pair of Terradora boots, copy this workout and get out into the great outdoors. You’ll feel much better for it, we promise.