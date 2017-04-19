Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard - Mpora

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

You don't need a mountain to have an adventure. Save this workout to your phone and hit your local park...

Being active should be fun. Moving our bodies, stretching them out and giving them a run around is one of the best things we can do as animals, yet so many of us treat exercise as a chore and going to the gym as some kind of necessary punishment.

Getting outside and working out somewhere green is different, moving for the sake of moving makes us instantly happier and connects us to our physical body in an intuitive way.

Cooler Magazine X Trailfit | Want An Adventure? There’s One Waiting For You At The Local Park….

This month at Cooler we’re spending our weekends getting outside and sharing our new fitness movement though three TrailFit workout sessions. From spending the morning on the city streets at London Southbank, to hitting the parks for an amazing fitness session to stretch and work your whole body, we’re reimagining what exercise can look like.

We’d love you to come along and join us on our TrailFit sessions, but if you  haven’t got the time, we’re putting together a taster of each session for you to save to your phone and try on your own. Pull on a pair of Terradora boots, copy this workout and get your nose into the local park. You’ll feel much better for it, we promise.

KEEN TRAILFIT TRAINING SESSION

Duration: 60 minutes

  • Light Jog: 500 metres
  • Bound for 50 meters, running with the longest strides you can take, like a triple jumper’s first two steps.
  • Run with “high” knees for 50 meters, lifting legs as high as you can.
  • Skip for 50 meters, trying to get as high off the ground as possible.
  • Sprint for 100 meters, keeping your body relaxed.

  • Regressed press up – 3 sets of 8- 12 reps This is press up with hands on raised surface: you can use a bench, wall, higher surface ground. Elevating you hands is less mechanical work, but you’re keeping the same biomeachincs of the press-up movement, whereas if you drop the knees as an easier modification, you don’t require as much core stability. Start in a normal push up position, with your hands on a raised surface.  Lower down and press up.
  • Bear crawling – forward and back. 5 sets
    Come down on all fours, trying to keep your hands underneath the shoulders and knees underneath hip. Raise the knees up, and start to crawl, using hands and feet to travel. Bear crawl forward for 20 metres and without resting, then bear crawl backward 20 metres.
  • Dead bugs – 3 sets of 8-12 repetitions
    Lay flat on your back with your hands extended above you toward the ceiling. Bend your knees in 90 degree angle and raise your thighs until they are perpendicular to the floor. Now deeply exhale and embrace your abs to bring your rib cage down and flatten you back onto the floor. Slowly lower the right arm and the left leg down to the floor simultaneously while exhaling, then slowly return to the starting position while inhaling. Alternate sides and continue the movement for three sets.

  • Bird Dog 3 sets 8-12 reps
    Start on your hands and knees, with a neutral spine. Extend a leg and learn how to feel your glutes moving your leg rather than your lower back. Once you can do leg, the extend the opposing arm at the same time.
  • Backward Walking Lunge 3 sets 8-12 reps
    Stand straight and step the right foot back, keeping the weight on the front foot, with both knees drop to 90 degrees. Step back to meet the left foot, and repeat on the other side.
  • Long/Broad Jumps 3 sets of 12-15
    Get into a squat position with the feet shoulder-width apart on a soft surface. Squat down deep and explode up, using your entire body to thrust yourself forward. Land softly on the ground and immediately move onto the next jump.
  • Sprint up hill to end

