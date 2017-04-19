Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | All Terrain Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard - Mpora

Being active should be fun. Moving our bodies, stretching them out and giving them a run around is one of the best things we can do as animals, yet so many of us treat exercise as a chore and going to the gym as some kind of necessary punishment.

Getting outside and working out somewhere green is different, moving for the sake of moving makes us instantly happier and connects us to our physical body in an intuitive way.

Cooler Magazine X Trailfit | Want An Adventure? There’s One Waiting For You At The Local Park….

This month at Cooler we’re spending our weekends getting outside and sharing our new fitness movement though three TrailFit workout sessions. From spending the morning on the city streets at London Southbank, to hitting the parks for an amazing fitness session to stretch and work your whole body, we’re reimagining what exercise can look like.

We’d love you to come along and join us on our TrailFit sessions, but if you haven’t got the time, we’re putting together a taster of each session for you to save to your phone and try on your own. Pull on a pair of Terradora boots, copy this workout and get your nose into the local park. You’ll feel much better for it, we promise.