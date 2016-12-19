What's It Really Like To Live In A Tiny House? This Book Shows The Truth Behind The Pinterest Posts - Mpora

If 2015 was the year we all wanted to run away and live the #VanLife, 2016 is the year that we all fell in love with the idea of tiny living.

Tiny House living is a social movement where people are choosing to downsize the space they live in. The typical home is around 2,600 square feet, whereas the typical small or tiny house is between 100 and 400 square feet.

Tiny living can be in a treehouse, a boat, a shed or any other type of building, what connects them all is that they enable simpler living in a smaller, eco friendly and more efficient space.