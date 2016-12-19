What's It Really Like To Live In A Tiny House? This Book Shows The Truth Behind The Pinterest Posts - Mpora

What’s It Really Like To Live In A Tiny House? This Book Shows The Truth Behind The Pinterest Posts

From buses and tree houses to sailboats and off-the-grid mountain cabins, this is what real creative living looks like....

If 2015 was the year we all wanted to run away and live the #VanLife, 2016 is the year that we all fell in love with the idea of tiny living.

Tiny House living is a social movement where people are choosing to downsize the space they live in. The typical home is around 2,600 square feet, whereas the typical small or tiny house is between 100 and 400 square feet.

Tiny living can be in a treehouse, a boat, a shed or any other type of building, what connects them all is that they enable simpler living in a smaller, eco friendly and more efficient space.

While we’ve all become slight obsessed with how amazing tiny houses look from the outside, not many of us can say they know what it would be like to live in one.

Trevor Gordon  Mary Gonzalez and Maddie Gordon’s book Tiny Mess looks at just that.

Focusing particularly on the kitchen and making meals inside a tiny space, the book is full of amazing photography of day to day life, alongside recipes and interviews from tiny house dwellers.

“From buses and tree houses to sailboats, off-the-grid mountain cabins, converted rail cars, and the refrigerator of dumpster-diving urban freegans, The Tiny Mess is alive with the story of people, the meals they love, and the anything-but-ordinary places they cook in” explain the book’s creators.

“It is a collection of tasty and unique recipes, personal stories from the cooks themselves, storage solutions, illustrations, and photos of everything in-between.”


A cookbook about people, places, small kitchens, and the delicious meals that come out of them, the creators describe their book as a “whimsical hodgepodge of recipes, culinary adventure, medium-format photography, and, of course, petite and inspiring cooking spaces that prove constraints are nothing but an invitation for creativity.”

To support Tiny Mess and see it go to print, follow this link to it’s Kickstarter page here!


