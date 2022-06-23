Here at Mpora, we absolutely love it when an outdoor brand rocks up onto the scene, points at the rulebook sat up on the shelf, and says ‘No way. Not that. Not the rulebook.’ We love it, in other words, when something (or someone) decides to come along and shake up the established order a bit. We’ve not known about Fera for long, but already we can tell they’re going to be right up our street.

What are they, you ask? Tell us more, you say? Well, in a nutshell, they’re a British outdoor brand that’s looking to bring back rugged style to these islands we call home. They’re all about remembering that there’s more to the outdoors in Britain than hills, hiking, and technical performance that only people with brains the size of Jupiter can truly understand.

The team behind the brand has, over the years, been brought together by a love of fly fishing, time spent on boats, cooking over a fire and campfire drinking. They’re about finding your own sense of wild, and embracing it in a way that feels authentic to you. They also, as their new short film ‘The Detour’ demonstrates, aren’t averse to hopping on a dirt bike and taking it for a rip. We like a brand that openly shares their love of the pub, so we’re already convinced by this lot quite frankly.

If you’re looking to sport an outdoor brand that’s taking spoonfuls of that ‘timeless classic’ magic and, for the purposes of the tasty kit they produce, mixing it regularly with healthy helpings of contemporary edge, look no further than Fera. These guys will sort you out.

