ISPO 2020 | Gear Highlights - Mpora

Share

Gear

ISPO 2020 | Gear Highlights

We went to Munich and took a look at what's coming from your favourite outdoor brands

Much like the music genre known as jungle, ISPO 2020 was massive. If you’ve never been before, let us paint you a scene. Imagine a country, situated on the outskirts of Munich, and then imagine that this country consists entirely of hangars; hangars that are briefly bursting at the seams with the newest, coolest, and most drool-inducing gear in the outdoor industry.

Most of the big-hitters were present and correct this year, showing off bits off kit so nice that there were genuinely some moments where we just straight up “did a swoon.” Chuck in some additional, and very real, anxiety about coronavirus (the first German case was confirmed 30km south of Munich during our visit) and it all added up to be a pretty memorable trade show experience.

“Big up the designers”

Everyone, it would seem, is now fully on the environmental bandwagon (a good thing) – with some highlights in this respect being Craghopper’s Pember Jacket (made from 105 plastic bottles), the conceptual and award-winning Adidas TERREX FUTURECRAFT.LOOP anorak (undyed, made from recycled ocean plastic, and 100% polyester so easier to recycle), the Outrun from climate positive footwear brand Icebug (a shoe made partially from harvested algae plants), and Picture Organic Clothing’s new Welcome jacket (made predominantly from sugar production by-products, it also features a bio-based membrane made of castor oil). Big up the designers.

Elsewhere, Fjallraven and Filson continue to smash it out of the park in their respective fields. Yes, as longtime ultras for the brands we’re probably a bit biased but, honestly, their new gear is extremely cool (shoutout to Fjallraven’s Expedition Down jackets, and Filson’s new, blue, Mackinaw Cruiser). Speaking of cool outdoor gear, we’re predicting 2020 will be a big year in the UK for Snow Peak. You heard it here first.

Kudos to Marmot, The North Face, and Klattermusen also; Marmot for serving up award-winning WarmCube technology, The North Face for their next level Advanced Mountain Kit (ideal stuff if you’re planning on climbing the highest mountains in the world anytime soon), and Klattermusen for going full Manchester United in the 90s and winning loads of trophies (ISPO ones, not football ones).

 

Adidas TERREX MyShelter COLD.RDY


Adidas TERREX Agravic Pro


Adidas TERREX FUTURECRAFT.LOOP

Arc’teryx Atom LT Hoody (Redesigned)

Aura Universal Sleeping Bag

Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Hybrid Shell

Columbia Facet Collection

Craghoppers Anderson Cagoule

Craghoppers Pember Jacket

 

Craghoppers Sawrey Half Zip Fleece


Darn Tough Socks

Devold



Filson CCF Chore Coat

Filson Mackinaw Cruiser (Cobalt Blue)

Filson Northwest Wool Shirt

Fjallraven Expedition Down Series



Helinox Ultra-Lightweight GORE-TEX SHAKEDRY

Icebug Outrun

Jack Wolfskin EcoLoader Pack

Jack Wolfskin Protect Pack

Keen Revel Shellback

Klattermusen Farbaute Jacket

Klattermusen HONER 32L

Klattermusen NIFLHEIM Jacket

Klattermusen ULL 20L

Lowe Alpine Revolt

Mammut La Liste Pro HS Hooded Jacket

Mammut Taiss Pro High GTX

Mammut Trion Nordwand 15

Marmot Featherless Hoody with WarmCube Technology


marmot Gallatin 20 Sleeping Bag with WarmCube Technology


Norrøna x Sigrid x Gore-Tex Anorak

The North Face Advanced Mountain Kit




Osprey Soelden and Sopris Pro Packs

Osprey Transporter Packs (New Versions)

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Picture Organic Clothing Welcome Jacket

Rab Khroma Jackets


Scarpa Drago LV

Scarpa Rush Mid GTX

Snow Peak


 



You May Also Like

Nice Bit of Kit That | ISPO 2019 Review

The Rise of Retro | How Outdoor Clothing Got Cool And Conquered Fashion

Share

Topics:

gallery Gear Nice Bit Of Kit That

Related Articles

Tech

HONOR MagicWatch 2 | The New Outdoor Fitness Watch Explained

This new smartwatch can help you track, monitor, record and ultimately improve your fitness across a whopping 15 different activities

HONOR MagicWatch 2 | In-Depth Look
Gear

Surfdome | 10 of the Best Ski Products

Time to freshen up your look? Need a new lid? Want a new ski bag? Look no further

Ski Products | 10 of the Best on Surfdome
Gear

We went to Munich and took a look at what’s coming from your favourite outdoor brands Much like the music genre known as jungle, ISPO...

Gear

We went to Munich and took a look at what’s coming from your favourite outdoor brands Much like the music genre known as jungle, ISPO...

Gear

We went to Munich and took a look at what’s coming from your favourite outdoor brands Much like the music genre known as jungle, ISPO...

Gear

We went to Munich and took a look at what’s coming from your favourite outdoor brands Much like the music genre known as jungle, ISPO...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production