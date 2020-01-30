Much like the music genre known as jungle, ISPO 2020 was massive. If you’ve never been before, let us paint you a scene. Imagine a country, situated on the outskirts of Munich, and then imagine that this country consists entirely of hangars; hangars that are briefly bursting at the seams with the newest, coolest, and most drool-inducing gear in the outdoor industry.

Most of the big-hitters were present and correct this year, showing off bits off kit so nice that there were genuinely some moments where we just straight up “did a swoon.” Chuck in some additional, and very real, anxiety about coronavirus (the first German case was confirmed 30km south of Munich during our visit) and it all added up to be a pretty memorable trade show experience.

“Big up the designers”

Everyone, it would seem, is now fully on the environmental bandwagon (a good thing) – with some highlights in this respect being Craghopper’s Pember Jacket (made from 105 plastic bottles), the conceptual and award-winning Adidas TERREX FUTURECRAFT.LOOP anorak (undyed, made from recycled ocean plastic, and 100% polyester so easier to recycle), the Outrun from climate positive footwear brand Icebug (a shoe made partially from harvested algae plants), and Picture Organic Clothing’s new Welcome jacket (made predominantly from sugar production by-products, it also features a bio-based membrane made of castor oil). Big up the designers.

Elsewhere, Fjallraven and Filson continue to smash it out of the park in their respective fields. Yes, as longtime ultras for the brands we’re probably a bit biased but, honestly, their new gear is extremely cool (shoutout to Fjallraven’s Expedition Down jackets, and Filson’s new, blue, Mackinaw Cruiser). Speaking of cool outdoor gear, we’re predicting 2020 will be a big year in the UK for Snow Peak. You heard it here first.

Kudos to Marmot, The North Face, and Klattermusen also; Marmot for serving up award-winning WarmCube technology, The North Face for their next level Advanced Mountain Kit (ideal stuff if you’re planning on climbing the highest mountains in the world anytime soon), and Klattermusen for going full Manchester United in the 90s and winning loads of trophies (ISPO ones, not football ones).

Adidas TERREX MyShelter COLD.RDY





Adidas TERREX Agravic Pro





Adidas TERREX FUTURECRAFT.LOOP

Arc’teryx Atom LT Hoody (Redesigned)

Aura Universal Sleeping Bag

Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Hybrid Shell

Columbia Facet Collection