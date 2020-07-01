From Footwear To Face Covering | Introducing The KEEN Together Mask Collection - Mpora

From Footwear To Face Covering | Introducing The KEEN Together Mask Collection

Keep yourself and the community safe with these reusable, environmentally-friendly, face masks

Credit: KEEN

If you’d told us this time last year that in July 2020 we’d be wearing face masks every single time we got on a bus or went to the shops, we’d probably have had more than a few questions. Such has been the shift away from anything like approaching normality in this weird new decade of ours though, popping on a face covering has very quickly become just another part of life’s routine for many of us.

KEEN, more used to making footwear for us to enjoy the hills in, have recently changed the habits of a lifetime – turning their hands to making non-medical cloth masks. The results of this move can be seen in the KEEN Together Mask, a product that comes in packs of two and in a choice of seven different colours (including three extremely ‘music festival in the 1970s’ tie-dye editions).

Made from two layers of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified cotton canvas, the mask is designed to be worn every day (although, obviously, remember to wash them regularly). They’re fully reusable, and much more environmentally-friendly than the big packs of single-use ones doing the rounds online.

Credit: KEEN

Erik Burbank, KEEN’s Chief Brand Officer, has had this to say: “As a family owned business, we’ve always felt a responsibility to do the right thing. When the pandemic hit, we created the Together We Can Help initiative that empowered our community to donate 100,000 pairs of KEEN shoes to people on the front lines of the crisis.

“As one of the few remaining global shoe manufacturers that owns its factories, we were able to quickly pivot production to start designing and producing non-medical, cloth masks, to help keep our community safe.”

Available in sizes XS/S (suitable for children aged three and up) and M/L, the masks are priced at £10 for a packet of two. They’ll be available to purchase online from the official KEEN website from August 2020, and via selected retail partners from early July.

Credit: KEEN

