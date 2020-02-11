Pictured: 13ft tall Timberland boot on display in New York. Credit: Timberland

A man from Maine has been arrested and charged with murder, in connection with the death of a Timberland employee at the company’s headquarters (in Stratham, New Hampshire).

A 20 year-old security guard, by the name of Robert Pavao, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Pavao has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death of an adult female by assaulting her” and one count of second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of an adult female under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her,” according to a statement provided by the state’s attorney general.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, with multiple law enforcement agencies, including a local SWAT team, responding to an emergency call around 4pm (EST).

Pictured: Timberland’s HQ in New Hampshire. Image via Google Maps

Although the identity of the woman, 46, has not yet been revealed Timberland have confirmed she was an employee of the company.

In a statement put out by the outdoor footwear brand, Timberland said: “It is with extreme sadness that we share news of the loss of a beloved member of the Timberland community. The incident took place on Sunday Feb. 9, at our Stratham, New Hampshire, headquarters. Police are actively investigating and have a suspect in custody; we are cooperating fully with authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they process this senseless tragedy.”