A man from Maine has been arrested and charged with murder, in connection with the death of a Timberland employee at the company’s headquarters (in Stratham, New Hampshire).
A 20 year-old security guard, by the name of Robert Pavao, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Pavao has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death of an adult female by assaulting her” and one count of second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of an adult female under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her,” according to a statement provided by the state’s attorney general.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, with multiple law enforcement agencies, including a local SWAT team, responding to an emergency call around 4pm (EST).
Although the identity of the woman, 46, has not yet been revealed Timberland have confirmed she was an employee of the company.
In a statement put out by the outdoor footwear brand, Timberland said: “It is with extreme sadness that we share news of the loss of a beloved member of the Timberland community. The incident took place on Sunday Feb. 9, at our Stratham, New Hampshire, headquarters. Police are actively investigating and have a suspect in custody; we are cooperating fully with authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they process this senseless tragedy.”
