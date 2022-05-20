‘Caliswede’ is what happens when you take a bunch of Californian vibes, chuck said vibes in a mixing bowl, and then throw in some essence of Sweden right after. Grab a spoon, maybe a big ladle or something, and stir those ingredients together until you’re left with something that proves once and for all that, yes, you can actually have the best of both worlds. Alternatively, get yourself some of the Fjällräven x Specialized collaboration kit. It’s easier, and won’t mess up your kitchen.

On viewing it for the first time, the latest drop of gear from this, let’s face it, properly cool collaboration made us instinctively want to do that kiss-the-fingers gesture all the best cartoon chefs do (you know the one). Nobody who has followed Mpora for a while, of course, would be surprised by this reaction. We’ve been advocates of ‘nice bits of kit’ for a while now, and this sort of stuff falls very much into our sphere of interests. Anyway, enough about our reaction. Here’s what’s fresh-off-the-press as far as the Fjällräven and Specialized combo is concerned. Hiker or biker, you’ll find something for you below. Part of ‘The Great Nearby’ project, the brands hope to inspire people to get out and explore local spaces.

The Field Suit

“The Field Suit is such a brilliant clash of garments, cultures, and materials. Durable and versatile. The fully equipped front in wind resistant G-1000 Lite Stretch, with a multitude of handy pockets makes this a rider’s workhorse. And the full stretch back giving an incredible freedom of movement. The joy is real when you realize how well it both handles long days on the saddle, and how you actually feel quite dressed at the dinner restaurant!”

Henrik Andersson, Globl Creative Director, Fjällräven