Gear

Fjällräven x Specialized | ‘Caliswede’ Collab Continues To Serve Up The Good Stuff

As double acts go, this one between Sweden's Fjällräven and California's Specialized is right up there isn't it?

‘Caliswede’ is what happens when you take a bunch of Californian vibes, chuck said vibes in a mixing bowl, and then throw in some essence of Sweden right after. Grab a spoon, maybe a big ladle or something, and stir those ingredients together until you’re left with something that proves once and for all that, yes, you can actually have the best of both worlds. Alternatively, get yourself some of the Fjällräven x Specialized collaboration kit. It’s easier, and won’t mess up your kitchen.

On viewing it for the first time, the latest drop of gear from this, let’s face it, properly cool collaboration made us instinctively want to do that kiss-the-fingers gesture all the best cartoon chefs do (you know the one). Nobody who has followed Mpora for a while, of course, would be surprised by this reaction. We’ve been advocates of ‘nice bits of kit’ for a while now, and this sort of stuff falls very much into our sphere of interests. Anyway, enough about our reaction. Here’s what’s fresh-off-the-press as far as the Fjällräven and Specialized combo is concerned. Hiker or biker, you’ll find something for you below. Part of ‘The Great Nearby’ project, the brands hope to inspire people to get out and explore local spaces.

The Field Suit

“The Field Suit is such a brilliant clash of garments, cultures, and materials. Durable and versatile. The fully equipped front in wind resistant G-1000 Lite Stretch, with a multitude of handy pockets makes this a rider’s workhorse. And the full stretch back giving an incredible freedom of movement. The joy is real when you realize how well it both handles long days on the saddle, and how you actually feel quite dressed at the dinner restaurant!”

Henrik Andersson, Globl Creative Director, Fjällräven

The Thermo Anorak

“Light, packable, super utilitarian and a bit quirky. It’s built for the chilly transitions. For the moment you arrive at camp and want to stay warm while making your fire. For the chilly mornings before your hike or ride makes you warm. For when you’ve forgotten your pillow and need a place to rest your head. Every piece has multiple functionalities, which is especially important while bike packing.”

Erik Nohlin, Industrial Design Leader, Specialized

The Flannel Shirt

“The goal with our flannel shirt was to make the most versatile shirt in the bike business. The quality has a nice stretch, allowing for comfort on and off the bike. The collar folds up to give a nice wind protection. And come the darker hours, the reflective thread comes to life and offers a bit of extra visibility. I love the combination of an understated first look, with this great functionality, there when you need it.”

Henrik Andersson, Global Creative Director, Fjällräven

The Handlebar Frame

“Inspired by the exposed aluminum frames from Fjällräven’s first packs in the 60s and Specialized’s knowledge about bike packing, we built upon existing brand DNA and developed a modular and adjustable frame system that focuses on stability and ease of use. Our goal was not to over complicate anything. Our gear is simple, clever, built to last, and can be easily adjusted and fixed in the field.”

Erik Nohlin, Industrial Design Leader, Specialized

**********

For more on this hiking and biking collaboration between Fjällräven and Specialized, visit the Fjällräven website.

