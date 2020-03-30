Let’s be honest. The world is an absolute dystopian horror show right now. We’re not saying this to be hyperbolic. It really does feel like we’re midway through, as a species, the first act of a three act play called ‘Everything Has Gone Wrong And We’re All Going To Die’. And this, well, it’s stressful isn’t it? Pretty anxiety inducing, to say the least. That’s where the Vollebak Relaxation Hoodie comes in. It’s basically your very own self-isolation station for when the worries of reality get too much. It looks mad but also these are extremely mad times we’re living in so, yes, why the hell not quite frankly?

The Relaxation Hoodie initially came about from the idea that when you’re cramped up and isolated with a companion, on an adventure many miles from home, it’s not always easy to have a moment entirely to yourself. Vollebak designed this item to help people disconnect from their surroundings, enhance their mental wellbeing, and ultimately, as the name suggests, do some relaxing. Swap tent in the middle of nowhere with your house / flat on government lockdown and, well, you get the idea.

Perfect for the post-apocalyptic shopping trips you’ve been going on recently, the Vollebak Relaxation Hoodie can chart its origins right back to the work of neuroscientist JC Lilly who, in 1954, invented the isolation tank while working at the National Institute for Mental Health. This product is a bit like that tank in that it isolates the brain from a lot of external simulation, but different in the sense that it’s not literally a soundproof tank filled with warm salt-water that you can float aimlessly about in.

The ‘visor’ on this thing is made from a soft and breathable mesh fabric that allows you to see out, but no-one else to see in. It’s RRP is £220, and it’s now available in navy blue.

