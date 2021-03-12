Win A Polartec Fleece In Polartec's Family Album Photo Competition

Win A Polartec Fleece | Polartec Launch Their Family Album Photo Competition

Turn your old photos into a limited edition fleece with Polartec’s Family Album Competition

Apply to the competition here. Note: you don’t have to send in a physical copy of any old photos, a phone photo of the photo will do fine.

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Flicking through photo after photo in your parent’s family album. Photos of you in the bath with a sibling, blowing out the birthday candles on your fifth birthday and, of course, photos of you on the family skiing/hiking trip clobbered head to toe in the finest retro outdoor gear that you now wish your parents hadn’t binned.

Family albums have little use, other than those times sat around your parent’s living room, reminiscing on the ‘good old days’. But Polartec is now giving us the chance to make use of those old family outdoors shots (not the bath photos, I’m afraid).

The team at Polartec are looking to create their own family album, after passing their 30-year anniversary, and they’re looking to get you involved. They’re not asking for full retro photos (but more power to you if you are in possession of those shots), they’re just after some photos of good times in the mountains; whether that’s from five days or fifty years ago.

“The team at Polartec are looking to create their own family album”

And what do you get in return for sending Polartec your favourite snaps? That’ll be the chance to win a range of limited edition Polartec fleeces if your photos are used in the Polartec Family Album. And, for the lucky two top winners, there’s also the chance to win  a LC23 X Polartec Peaking Since ’91 armchair made of fleece offcuts.

Polaroids, old disposable camera shots, or even some modern JPEGs – Polartec will take the lot – so get send them in to be in with a chance of winning.

If you’re unfamiliar with the thirty year history of Polartec, then be sure to give our ‘How Polartec Changed The Game’ article a read for a deep dive on some of Polartec’s most revolutionary moments. In short, Polartec has defined the way we look at the modern day fleece ever since their beginnings in 1991.

Yes, that might seem a little overkill to say that, but it can’t be stressed enough just how well this fabric established itself as the benchmark for insulating materials.

