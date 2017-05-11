Bridgedale WoolFusion Trekker Socks | Review - Mpora

Hiking & Trail Running

Bridgedale WoolFusion Trekker Socks | Review

Not all socks are created equal. If you're serious about being active outdoors, get your hands on some Bridgedale WoolFusion Trekker socks

Socks don’t require a great deal of thought. You tug them on your feet and they protect you from blisters. That’s pretty much it, right? Well, actually no. There is far more to a good pair of socks than meets the eye.

When it comes to climbing mountains and hiking trails, you want to know that your feet are properly prepared. This means buying a good pair of hiking boots and, of course, the right pair of hiking socks. Whether you are trekking 5 miles or 500 miles, a decent pair of socks will make the difference between blissful happiness and agony.

So where should you look for a new pair of hiking socks? Bridgedale are the masters of making outdoor socks. They have spent decades perfecting the best models for walking, hiking and mountaineering. Based in Northern Ireland, Bridgedale have been knitting socks in their Newtownards factory near Belfast for 100 years – since the first army socks were made there during World War One.

Comfort is number one priority when it comes to hiking socks. Bridgedale claim their socks are “most comfortable you will ever wear” – and it’s hard to dispute them. Wearing the Trekker socks feels like you are walking on a pillow. They are mid-weight, ankle height trekking socks, ideal for year-round use.

The Trekkers are made with Enduro wool. This is the first spin of wool after it is sheared from the sheep, which is why Bridgedales feel so soft, and it helps with durability too. Enduro wool is known for naturally regulating heat and moisture. These socks will wick sweat away from your foot, keeping you cool and dry on the move.

Bridgedale have spent decades perfecting the best socks for walking, hiking and mountaineering. Photo: Chris Johnson.
Trekkers are made with Enduro wool which is why Bridgedales feel so soft and durable. Photo: Chris Johnson.
Each pair of Bridgedale socks comes with a three year guarantee, more than some cars. Photo: Chris Johnson.

Bridgedale socks are built to last. The company cares about the environment, so they don’t want your socks to end up in a landfill after a single summer season.

Each pair comes with a three year guarantee, so if you aren’t satisfied with the way your socks are holding up, you can return them and receive a new pair for free. Bridgedale are even conscious of their packaging, which was recently redesigned to reduce waste by 40 per cent.

Next time you open your sock drawer and pull out those old hiking socks with holes in the heel, we say chuck ‘em in the recycling bin. Treat yourself to a new pair of Bridgedales. Your feet will thank you for it.

