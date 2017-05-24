Columbia are also obviously hoping to benefit from the association with the parks and rangers. Although the company is massive in the US, it’s not as popular in Europe, something Hersman hopes this partnership will change. “In Europe we seem to have lost our way a bit, although we’ve now coming back over the past couple of years, but the UK is a very important part for us because it’s the closest thing to the US market. Normally American brands tend to do really well here in the UK. We’re quite behind.

“So what we’re focussed on is getting the brand back on track, getting people focussed on the brand again as a true American outdoor brand.”

“If we’re getting this great gear for free then it means we can spend that money we spent on uniforms on other things.”

For the UK’s National Parks, the investment is welcome and the partnership will free up chunks of their budgets that were previously spent on kitting out their staff. “If we’re getting this great gear for free then it means we can spend that money we spent on uniforms on other things,” said Anna MacLean, director of communications for Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

The rangers seem stoked about it too. Fiona Thompson, who works in Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, told us: “I don’t know all the ins and outs but it sounds like a really good partnership. They’re a really good company to be pairing up with. They’ve got the right methods and a good ethical background and their products look good.”

A view over Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park. Photo: Columbia

The partnership is the first deal done by National Parks Partnerships LLP, a new body formed by the 15 parks, who’ve joined forces to try and attract partnerships and investment from businesses. According to the chairman of the they’re “very choosy about who they partner with,” but they’ve been “hugely impressed by Columbia’s environmental and ethical commitments, as well as their genuine enthusiasm for the UK’s National Parks and their plan for support over the next five years.”