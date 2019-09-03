We’re on a quest to find Britain’s 10 finest walks and by helping in the search you could win a £400 upgrade to the contents of your gear cupboard.

How To Enter Join komoot (if you haven’t already) Plan out a route and ‘Invite’ Mpora to it OR Tag Mpora in one of your completed komoot routes

To recommend a hike, all you need to do is get onto route planning and navigation app komoot and either Invite Mpora to a route you’ve planned or tag them in one you’ve already walked. By doing so you’ll be entered into a competition to win £400 to spend with online gear store Webtogs. There’s a £100 voucher for the runner up as well.

Komoot, if you’ve not already heard of it, is an app that lets you plan out routes quickly, easily and efficiently and then follow them accurately.

Imagine you want to work out how to get from one end of the Brecon Beacons to the other, all on hiking trails. With komoot, all that takes is just a couple of clicks. Best of all, you can then tweak the route if you want to stop at particular places along the way – like a pub or two perhaps.

New to komoot? Follow this link to claim a free map bundle for a region of your choice

(Redeemable until 30/11/2019)

Once you’ve shared your route with the Mpora team, we’ll then take a look and assess whether it’s worthy of one of the prizes. What’s more, the team’s favourite recommendations will be included in an article on the best routes in Britain – one which will then be shared with our global audience (we’re kind of a big deal).

The Routes We’d Like To See

Anything really. They can be established routes or brand new ones; massive multi-dayers or quick jaunts; walks around a picturesque woodland or up a mighty munro in Scotland. Our only criteria is that they’ve got to be, quite simply, a route you think people should know about. Here’s one we planned ourselves using komoot…

Each individual can submit up to five chosen routes. Closing date for submissions is 30/09/2019. The two winners will be notified directly and, following that, their routes will appear within our article on the best routes in Britain. Terms & conditions apply.