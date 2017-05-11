Fjallraven Abisko Friluft 35 Backpack | Review - Mpora

Swedish brand Fjallraven put out their first backpack over 50 years ago, and have been making some of the most innovative and stylish bags on the market ever since. Their Kanken model has become so iconic it was classified as a piece of art by the Swedish government earlier this year. But while that one is primarily aimed at style-conscious city dwellers, Fjallraven also make backpacks for serious hikers. The Abisko Friluft 35, which is available for both men and women, and designed for day hikes or overnight trips, is a case in point.

The Abisko Friluft is hardwearing – the main body of the pack is Fjallraven’s own G-1000 Eco material, made from recycled polyester and organic cotton – but it’s also lightweight, and with its specially designed back panel it’s ideal for hiking in warm, summery conditions. The design features an aluminium frame and mesh material which let air circulate freely, reducing sweating significantly.

“You can lay the pack on its back on the ground and open the front panel right up, allowing you to reach stuff at the bottom easily without having to unpack everything.”

Other clever eatures include the twin zips which run down the length of the main compartment. You can lay the pack on its back on the ground and open the front panel right up, allowing you to reach stuff at the bottom easily without having to unpack everything. The side panels have compression straps which allow you to distribute weight evenly across your back, and the bag has a floating lid, so you can pack it absolutely chocka and still get it closed without giving yourself a hernia.

The bottom of the bag is neat too – Fjallraven have made it out waterproof polyamide, so when you lay your bag down on dew-covered grass (or on a wet beach, as we did in testing) the contents stay completely dry.