What could be better than taking off into the hills for a few days with just a tent, a camping stove and good friends for company? Well, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Fjallraven to give you the chance to do just that.

The epic event that they organise each year, the Fjallraven Classic, is coming up in August and we’ve got a pair of tickets worth £195 to give away to two lucky adventurers.

“It’s an incredible 110km hike through some of Sweden’s most stunning landscapes, far above the Arctic Circle.”

So what can you expect from the Fjallraven Classic? Well, it’s an incredible 110km hike from Nikkaluokta to Abisko, Fjallraven’s home territory. It takes you along the Kungsleden (the King’s Trail) through some of Sweden’s most stunning landscapes, far above the Arctic Circle. If that sounds fairly daunting, don’t worry – there are checkpoints along the way. and the friendly vibe means the other hikers you meet will be sure to help you out.