Fjallraven Classic | Win a Pair of Tickets on This Incredible Wilderness Adventure - Mpora

Share

Hiking & Trail Running

Fjallraven Classic | Win a Pair of Tickets on This Incredible Wilderness Adventure

We've got two tickets to give away to Fjallraven's epic event in Northern Sweden

What could be better than taking off into the hills for a few days with just a tent, a camping stove and good friends for company? Well, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Fjallraven to give you the chance to do just that.

The epic event that they organise each year, the Fjallraven Classic, is coming up in August and we’ve got a pair of tickets worth £195 to give away to two lucky adventurers.

“It’s an incredible 110km hike through some of Sweden’s most stunning landscapes, far above the Arctic Circle.”

So what can you expect from the Fjallraven Classic? Well, it’s an incredible 110km hike from Nikkaluokta to Abisko, Fjallraven’s home territory. It takes you along the Kungsleden (the King’s Trail) through some of Sweden’s most stunning landscapes, far above the Arctic Circle. If that sounds fairly daunting, don’t worry – there are checkpoints along the way. and the friendly vibe means the other hikers you meet will be sure to help you out.

The landscapes above the arctic circle in Sweden are truly stunning in the summer. Photo: Fjallraven

Fjallraven will also take care of the logistics: “Food, transfers, checkpoints, support and even a few little treats along the way.” But this is a proper wilderness adventure, you and your partner will be carrying your own stove, tent and food and getting properly out there. A walk in the park this is not.

As Fjallraven say: “The journey is not easy, but it is a journey like no other. [And] the result is worth it: to live simply; to move at your own pace and to reconnect with yourself, your loved ones and nature. Maybe even make some new friends along the way. And, of course, have a whole lot of fun.”

How good does that sound? The next question obviously is what do you have to do to win? Well that’s easy – simply check out the terms and conditions here and enter your details below. Mpora are heading up there this year, so we’ll see you in Sweden!

Loading competition…

You may also like:

Beyond Remote | Snowboarding The Ultimate Secret Spot Above Russia’s Arctic Circle

In Search of Shangri-La | Hiking in the Hidden Kingdom of Bhutan

Share

Topics:

article awe competition inspiration

Related Articles

Festivals

Camp Wildfire | 18 Reasons Why It's Your New Favourite Music Festival

Sick of music festivals all being the same? Here’s something a little bit different.

Camp Wildfire | 18 Reasons Why It's Going To Be Your New Favourite Music Festival
BMX

Breaking the Cycle | BMX Star Liam Phillips Speaks Injuries and Ambitions

Liam Phillips speaks World Championships, Tokyo 2020, and motivation after a brutal injury broke plans to break America

Liam Phillips Interview | “I Won't Ever Be Defined By Success at an Olympic Games"
Running

A Clean Slate | How a Sub-Two Marathon Could Aid the Anti-Doping War

“Drug usage in sport is more pervasive than the public thought. We in the field knew.”

A Clean Slate | Geneticist Yannis Pitsiladis On How a Sub-Two Marathon Could Fast-Track the War Against Doping in Sport
Mountain Biking

Crunching Numbers | The Prize Funds on Offer at UCI World Cups

The Mountain Bike World Cup offers more per World Cup win, while BMX rewards consistency

UCI World Cup Prize Funds | How Much Money Do Downhill Mountain Bikers and BMX Racers Make on Tour?
Skiing

The Lift You Need? | How to Cure a Hangover on a Ski Holiday

They say you can cure any hangover with fresh mountain air. But is it really true?

The Lift You Need? | How to Cure a Hangover on a Ski Holiday. We Test the Myths...
Multi Sport

Editor's Letter | The Edge Issue - May 2017

This month's issue is all about pushing boundaries

Editor's Letter | The Edge Issue - May 2017
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production