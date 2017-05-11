Granger's Protection Products | Review - Mpora

Buying nice outdoor gear (of the sort that’s featured in the Outdoor 100) is all well and good, but if you don’t look after it properly you may as well be throwing your money down the drain. Caring for gear, re-waterproofing it when you wash it and generally giving it the love it deserves can add years to its life. It also gives you more time to get out exploring, adventuring and doing the activities you love. Which is where Granger’s comes in.

Founded 80 years ago, this British brand has been inventing ways of waterproofing gear ever since. Granger’s products helped protect equipment used during Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s successful attempt on Mount Everest in 1953 and they’ve been used by expeditions at both the North and South Poles.

“Granger’s products helped protect equipment used during Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s successful attempt on Mount Everest in 1953”

These days they sell a wide range of waterproofing and protective products, each designed to care for different kinds of equipment. While we’ve not featured everything here (you can see the full spectrum of kit on the Granger’s website) we’ve picked out a few of the key products that our gear experts use on a regular basis.

Performance Wash

Granger’s Performance Wash is designed to help you get the most out of your waterproof jackets and technical apparel. Supermarket-bought washing detergents can seriously affect the waterproofing properties of a jacket or a pair of trekking trousers, but Performance Wash is specially formulated to clean technical fabrics – including Gore-Tex and eVent – without impairing their performance. Wash your jacket with this and you’ll be out adventuring again in kit that looks, and more importantly works, as good as new in no time.

Down Wash Kit

The Down Wash Kit from Granger’s contains a bottle of the company’s Down Wash and three reuseable dryer balls. As with the Performance Wash, this is a product that you add to your washing cycle instead of detergent. It’s designed specifically to clean down products – sleeping bags, down jackets and gilets – without damaging them. Tumble dry the kit with the dryer balls afterwards and it will maintain its loft and keep on keeping you warm when you’re outdoors.