Hike Or Die | Meet The Kurdish Smugglers Climbing Mountains To Survive - Mpora

Photography by Guillem Sartorio Teixidó | Captions by David Meseguer

We hike for pleasure. We hike for fun. Some of us even hike just to get nice pictures to post on Instagram. Yet in many parts of the world people hike for different reasons, for darker reasons that are a million miles from fun.

The photographer Guillem Sartorio Teixidó met one such group of people in the mountains between Iraq and Iran. A small group of Iranian Kurd Rebels (PDKI) who, when not fighting against the Iranian regime, work as smugglers as they essentially can’t afford not to.

But they are also ultimately incredibly tough hikers who climb 3000 metre-high mountains without any professional gear. In fact, as you’ll notice from the pictures below, they use regular clothes, sneakers and makeshift backpacks. Still, they cross the mountains three or four times a month, carrying very heavy packs of alcohol, always at night, to avoid the Iranian patrols.

“They remind me more of hikers and climbers from older times,” Guillem told us. “Taking on epic journeys across extreme environments purely for economic survival.”