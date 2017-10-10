Hike Or Die | Meet The Kurdish Smugglers Climbing Mountains To Survive - Mpora

Hike Or Die | Meet The Kurdish Smugglers Climbing Mountains To Survive

When we hike it's for fun, but for these men it's out of economic necessity

Photography by Guillem Sartorio Teixidó | Captions by David Meseguer

We hike for pleasure. We hike for fun. Some of us even hike just to get nice pictures to post on Instagram. Yet in many parts of the world people hike for different reasons, for darker reasons that are a million miles from fun.

The photographer Guillem Sartorio Teixidó met one such group of people in the mountains between Iraq and Iran. A small group of Iranian Kurd Rebels (PDKI) who, when not fighting against the Iranian regime, work as smugglers as they essentially can’t afford not to.

But they are also ultimately incredibly tough hikers who climb 3000 metre-high mountains without any professional gear. In fact, as you’ll notice from the pictures below, they use regular clothes, sneakers and makeshift backpacks. Still, they cross the mountains three or four times a month, carrying very heavy packs of alcohol, always at night, to avoid the Iranian patrols.

“They remind me more of hikers and climbers from older times,” Guillem told us. “Taking on epic journeys across extreme environments purely for economic survival.”

A group of Iranian Kurdish smugglers drinking tea and having some food in the Zagros Mountains, a remote area of Iraqi Kurdistan after a 10 hour-journey across the 3,000m-high peaks. The porters start to walk at 5 am from the Iranian side of the border taking advantage of the darkness before the sunset to avoid the Iranian border guards.
A man carrying an AK-47 rifle, due to the presence of wolves, stands in front of a depot filled with boxes of different kinds of alcohol and brands. Whisky Chivas Regal, 12 years or Grey Goose vodka are some of the brands that can be identified as well as several batches of Bulgarian wine.

“A man carries an AK-47 rifle, due to the presence of wolves…”

"For every trip we take about $ 70 per person. If the weather conditions are good and there are no problems, we can make up to three expeditions a week,” a smuggler says. A considerable amount of money taking into account that the average wage in Iran is $ 490 and the minimum wage is $ 248.
Sometimes smugglers have to stop their activity for a few days because of the large amount of snow that accumulates on the route. In some parts it can be up to three metres, which makes the road impassable. Many of them use crampons to advance on the ice and avoid downfalls that can be deadly.

“Sometimes smugglers have to stop their activity for a few days because of the large amount of snow that accumulates on the route.”

Some smugglers use up to six layers of socks to cope with the low temperatures, that can reach as low as -21 degrees at night in this area of the Middle East. Some of them have become disoriented during the journey and have died of hypothermia and froze to death. During summer they use horses to carry the bundles.

“Some of them have become disoriented during the journey and have died of hypothermia and froze to death.”

In the hidden warehouse near the Iraqi border town of Haji Omran, the Kurdish smugglers keep food and some cooking utensils like this teapot. Tea is the most common drink in all the Middle East. It’s perfect for recovery after an intense physical effort and also very suitable to keep the body warm.
To go lightweight during the return journey, the group of smugglers store food and drink in the warehouse. It is necessary to regain strength because the way back can take at least 20 hours crossing the snowy 3,000m-high peaks. Some of them are well-experienced porters with more than 15 years on their backs.
During winter temperatures can drop to -21 degrees. Smugglers lack the appropriate gear to keep warm but they fight the cold by adding more and more layers of clothing, which makes their movements even more difficult across the snowy peaks. Most smugglers wear several wool sweaters, coats and gloves.

“Most smugglers wear several wool sweaters, coats and gloves…”

A 70-centilitre bottle of this Scotch whisky costs about $24 in a supermarket, a litre of this vodka distilled in France is around $30, while the Bulgarian wine is about $10 per unit. Prices can be up to 10 times higher on Iran’s black market.
The only electronic device that all of them carry, well-protected from the cold and humidity is the smartphone. A reminder that we are in 2017. Apart from taking photos and videos during the journey, they use it to call the members of their organisation once they have managed to reach Iraqi territory.

“The only electronic device that all of them carry, well-protected from the cold and humidity is the smartphone.”

“We carry everything during winter. Clothes, plasma TVs, different types of electronic devices, but especially tobacco and alcohol,” a smuggler says. The taxes paid on imported products in Iran are very high, for this reason a large amount of goods are transported across the border between Iraq and Iran.

The smugglers, mostly poor Kurdish farmers, only walk at night across the 3,000m-high mountains exposing themselves to dangers such as gunfire from the Iranian border patrols, land-mines and wolves. According to the Hengaw human rights monitoring agency, since the beginning of 2017, more that 40 Kurdish smugglers have died by being show by the Iranian security forces or from other incidents.

The smugglers’ difficult economic situation is in full evidence in the humble clothing and rudimentary gear that they have to use for facing such a hard activity. They do not wear Gore-tex thermal jackets to keep their bodies warm and dry. They wear jackets, woolly jumpers, trousers, backpacks, boots, leather pouches, and walking sticks so basic they remind us of Edmund Hillary’s equipment from when he climbed Everest in the 1950s.

“They do not wear Gore-tex thermal jackets to keep their bodies warm and dry…”

Each man packs a bundle that contains between 15 to 18 bottles. All packages are covered with plastic to protect the cargo during the journey. “The weight we carry depends on the capacity of each person and the weather. But we usually carry between 30 and 40 kilos per person,” a smuggler says.
Hundreds of landmines were buried during the Iraq-Iran war from 1980 to 1988, so it’s necessary to have a guide who knows the route really well. “We have a guide who leads the group and he does not usually carry anything so he can walk easier and just be concentrated on the way. If he is tired, he is replaced by another member who gives him his backpack”, a smuggler says.

To read the rest of Mpora’s ‘Dark’ Issue head here

From Civil War to the Winter Olympics | We Speak to the Kosovan Refugee Pursuing His Dream

The Last Resort | The Inspiring Story of the Swedish Ski Resort Opening Its Arms To Refugees 

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

