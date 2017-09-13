Inside The Komperdell Factory | How Walking Poles Are Made

Rather than ship the majority of production off to some distant destination, where the company are too far removed from manufacturing and worker welfare, it’s refreshing to see an international brand like Komperdell keeping it local. There’s clearly a real communal feel to the place, with everyone working together to make the best product they can. At one point during the tour, Thomas tells us a heartwarming story about the company’s screen printer Houmam – a refugee from Syria.

“Houmam is really well integrated into what we do here. A part of the team,” says Thomas.

I’m not in the Komperdell factory for very long but it appears to me that the poles made here are the result of a collective, open-minded, approach to production. The people who make all these hiking poles and ski poles are seen as, precisely that, people. They’re not just cogs in a wheel. It’s nice.

“Every person who works on these products is an equal.”

As Thomas puts it, “Every person who works on these products is an equal. Everyone has to chip in and be a part of it.”

During my time at the Komperdell factory I’m shown the clever machines that chop the poles down to size, the clever machines that print the poles, and the room where the clever designers in hats do their thing. I’m shown how the poles are pieced together, and the end-zone where the poles are packaged up – ready to be shipped out. Above all though my favourite part of the tour, or one that peaks my interest the most, is the testing room.

The room is effectively a torture chamber for walking poles. There’s big bags of heavy weights and pieces of engineering that can best be described, by someone who isn’t an engineer, as “pneumatic squashers.” We’re given a brief demonstration, one that perfectly illustrates just how strong Komperdell’s carbon poles are. I’m not too proud to say it – I nerd out.

As factory locations go, the Komperdell one isn’t too bad. Photo: Jack Clayton.

“My mum is one of our testers. If she doesn’t like our new pole, she’ll throw the pole at me and say ‘do it again’,” Thomas says, before adding that “You need to test a product in the field because out there people will do something with it that you can never account for in a testing lab.”

It’s not long after this that our tour of the Komperdell factory comes to an end. Thomas leaves us on the most positive of all positive notes, outside the building, when he gestures his arms towards the stunning mountain scenery around us and says “Sometimes I have to look out the window, look at the Dragon’s Wall, and remind myself how nice this area is. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in things but we work in a special place here.”

After my short, yet sweet, stay in the area… I’m inclined to agree.

