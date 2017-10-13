The North Face Ventrix Jacket | How it Works & Why It's Good for Hiking

Staying warm when you’re hiking can be a tricky business, especially if you’re doing anything high energy that involves scrambling or steep climbs. More often than not it’s cold when you get out in the morning, but walk ten minutes from your tent, bothy or refuge and you’ll quickly start to heat up. By the time you’ve been going half an hour you’re usually sweating like a champion at a chilli-eating contest.

Of course as soon as you stop to have a snack, take a drink or admire the view, you cool down again. Which means that if you’re anything like Mpora, you spend a large proportion of your time on any hike taking layers off and stashing them in your backpack, only to put them back on again a few minutes later.

“In any normal jacket by the time you’ve been hiking half an hour you’re usually sweating like a champion at a chilli-eating contest.”

Thankfully, this seriously clever bit of kit, a brand new jacket from The North Face called the Ventrix, has been made to solve this precise problem.

What It Does

The more you exert yourself, the more the Ventrix dumps heat.

The North Face Ventrix Jacket is designed to regulate your body temperature. It keeps you cool when you’re working hard and would otherwise be sweating, and warm when you’re standing still, as the video above shows. We took it out on a hike around the Chamonix valley in France earlier this month and used a thermal imaging camera to compare it to a standard jacket from another brand.