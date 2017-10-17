Rab Alpha Flash Jacket | Review - Mpora

Rab are known for their heritage and tradition; for producing high-functioning outdoor gear that can keep up with whatever you put it through no matter what the conditions. But what keeps a brand on top isn’t their past, but their innovations.

This new jacket, the Rab Alpha Flash, has a unique design. What they’ve basically done is take the original Polartec Alpha Direct insulated jacket and then stripped off both the outer shell layer and any inner lining fabrics also.

The result is a mid layer that looks incredibly simple, but that performs exactly how you need a mid layer to.

“With the Alpha Flash jacket, Rab look to bring the traditional mid-layer into the modern age”

On colder days, it’s cut perfectly so that it will fit easily underneath a number of other layers, providing an excellent base insulation that will keep your core cosy and at just the right temperature.

Then on milder days, or when you’re out in winter for some trail running, speed hiking or mountain biking, it’s something that can be worn simply over a baselayer; providing active insulation that regulates air flow to prevent sweating.

If you do sweat, the Polartec Alpha fibres will wick that moisture right away. This is one of the best things about Polartec Alpha; you can really count on it lifting moisture off your skin and then drying quickly – and ultimately keeping you moving for longer. After all, it’s a fabric that was primarily designed for the U.S. military.