Salomon LA Cote Stretch 2.5L Jacket | Review - Mpora

Hiking & Trail Running

Salomon LA Cote Stretch 2.5L Jacket | Review

Lightweight and flexible, Salomon's LA Cote is a packable essential.

If you’re hiking through England’s misty hills or climbing the craggy coastline of Scotland this summer, you’ll want a solid, no-nonsense waterproof jacket that will simply keep you protected from the elements. There’s no need for any super complicated features – it just needs to be durable, waterproof and small enough to stuff into a rucksack.

“Stylish and comfortable, this jacket is ideal for hiking and backpacking.”

Salomon have been making top outdoor clothing for 70 years. Founded in 1947, they started making skis in the French alpine town of Annecy before branching into summer sports in the early 1990s. Today the brand is famous for not only producing some of the world’s best ski and snowboard hard wear, but also kitting out top mountain athletes such as ultrarunner Kilian Jornet and trail runner Emelie Forsberg.

Salomon’s LA Cote Stretch jacket, which is available from Cotswold Outdoor, is an all-round lightweight summer jacket designed specifically for women. It’s constructed for just about any outdoor activity that takes your fancy – whether that is hiking, scrambling or biking.

In high winds an adjustable hood can be key. Photo: Chris Johnson
Easy access side zips give plenty of ventilation when you need it. Photo: Chris Johnson
Stretchy fabrics mean the LA Cote moves more easily than many waterproofs. Photo: Chris Johnson
The internal charcoal print helps to capture moisture. Photo: Chris Johnson

The LA Cote Stretch is waterproof and breathable and the waterproof material has internal charcoal printing which helps capture moisture, allowing it pass through the jacket, and helping it dry easily when you hang it up at the end of the day. The side hems unzips easily to create airflow around the jacket, so you can dump excess heat when things get sweaty.

Unlike most waterproof jackets, the LA Cote is made from a stretchy material, so it won’t restrict your movement. Our test team took this bouldering and scrambling and found that the MotionFit fabric really did make getting active easier.

Other key features include zipped pockets and an adjustable hood, pockets and hem. It comes in a fantastic array of colours – fuchsia pink, navy blue, aquamarine and acid yellow – so you choose whether you want to blend in or stand out while wearing this jacket.

If you don’t need a fancy, heavy-duty waterproof jacket, then the Salomon LA Cote Stretch is perfect – stylish and comfortable, this jacket is ideal for hiking and backpacking. It’s light enough to roll down into your backpack but will still keep you protected from the elements when the weather won’t play ball.

Salomon LA Cote Stretch 2.5L Jacket

Topics:

Outdoor 100 Summer 2017

