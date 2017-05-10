If you’re hiking through England’s misty hills or climbing the craggy coastline of Scotland this summer, you’ll want a solid, no-nonsense waterproof jacket that will simply keep you protected from the elements. There’s no need for any super complicated features – it just needs to be durable, waterproof and small enough to stuff into a rucksack.

“Stylish and comfortable, this jacket is ideal for hiking and backpacking.”

Salomon have been making top outdoor clothing for 70 years. Founded in 1947, they started making skis in the French alpine town of Annecy before branching into summer sports in the early 1990s. Today the brand is famous for not only producing some of the world’s best ski and snowboard hard wear, but also kitting out top mountain athletes such as ultrarunner Kilian Jornet and trail runner Emelie Forsberg.

Salomon’s LA Cote Stretch jacket, which is available from Cotswold Outdoor, is an all-round lightweight summer jacket designed specifically for women. It’s constructed for just about any outdoor activity that takes your fancy – whether that is hiking, scrambling or biking.