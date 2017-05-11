Vaude Brenta 30 Backpack | Review - Mpora

Share

Hiking & Trail Running

Vaude Brenta 30 Backpack | Review

The Vaude Brenta 30 is perfect for general hill and mountain walking, but also as an all-round daypack

The Vaude Brenta is a 30 litre backpack designed for hiking or extended day trips and one that, in a crowded market, frequently ranks among the highest rated. There’s a reason (or rather, a number of reasons) why we’ve picked this for the Outdoor 100.

When you’re looking for a daypack to take out into the wild the most important factors should be the comfort and build of the bag, the space that it offers, the access it offers to that space and of course the price point. On all of these points the Brenta excels.

The one size fits all F.L.A.S.H system features shoulder straps which adjust to your body shape, and you can adjust the mesh tension to adapt to the conditions you’re walking in and the amount of gear that you’re carrying.

Air circulates easily thanks to the back panel’s unique adjustable Aeroflex suspension system, which holds the pack away from the body and prevents that nasty sweatbox feeling every hiker will know all too well. This system can be adjusted so the bag sits closer to the body if you find the initial settings a little too distant as well.

“Lightweight, comfortable and capacious – what’s not to like?”

The soft contact areas are welcome additions on the straps and other selected cutaways keep air circulating around the body too, so you know that you’ll be walking comfortably even on the hottest summer days. Our team wore this for several days in the south west of France, a climate where those features were really put to the test.

On top of the comfort, the Brenta is an incredibly convenient bag as well. The front section of the pack is easy to access, and the lid has a great pocket big enough to keep a guidebook, notepad or map convenient. The stretch front pocket is great for keeping items handy too.

The Vaude Brenta is a 30 litre backpack designed for hiking and extended day trips. Photo: Chris Johnson.
At £100, the Vaude Brenta 30 is cheaper than some rival rucksacks designed for similar purposes. Photo: Chris Johnson.
Lightweight, comfortable and capacious - what's not to like about the VauDe Brenta 30? Photo: Chris Johnson.
The compression straps make it easy to keep the weight distributed evenly too. Photo: Chris Johnson.

As a whole the bag is well-made and durable. Two buckles and a lid fasten the main compartment, and the sturdy material means you’ve got a pack that will last you a while. The compression straps make it easy to keep the weight distributed evenly too.

Vaude have given this their own Green Shape label, which certifies that it meets their cleanest manufacturing standards and serves as a marker that the Brenta is made from sustainable materials with resource-conserving production. At £100 it’s cheaper than some rival rucksacks designed for similar purposes and while not the cheapest out there, it offers great value for money.

All in all it’s a great choice not only for general hill and mountain walking but for use as an all-round daypack. Lightweight, comfortable and capacious – what’s not to like?

Vaude Brenta 30

Share

Topics:

Outdoor 100 Summer 2017

Related Articles

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Mountain Equipment Helium 400 Sleeping Bag Review

The Mountain Equipment Helium 400 is an excellent sleeping bag for adventures this summer

Mountain Equipment Helium 400 Sleeping Bag | Review
Hiking & Trail Running

Bridgedale WoolFusion Trekker Socks Review

Not all socks are created equal. If you're serious about being active outdoors, get your hands on some Bridgedale WoolFusion Trekker socks

Bridgedale WoolFusion Trekker Socks | Review
Hiking & Trail Running

Lowe Alpine Klettersack 30 Backpack | Review

The Klettersack 30 backpack from Lowe Alpine looks just as good on the mountain as it does in the hip coffee shops in town

Lowe Alpine Klettersack 30 Backpack | Review
Hiking & Trail Running

Arc'Teryx Bora AR 50 Backpack | Review

'RotoGlide' tech helps make the Arc'Teryx Bora 50 AR an impressively comfortable pack

Arc'Teryx Bora AR 50 Backpack | Review
Hiking & Trail Running

Granger's Protection Products | Review

Granger's protection products help give new life to your favourite kit

Granger's Protection Products | Review
Hiking & Trail Running

Fjallraven Abisko Friluft 35 Backpack | Review

Swedish brand Fjallraven have done it again with the excellent Abisko Friluft 35 backpack.

Fjallraven Abisko Friluft 35 Backpack | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production