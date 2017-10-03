Win | Super-Limited Edition Fjallraven Brattland Sweater Up For Grabs - Mpora

Win | Super-Limited Edition Fjallraven Brattland Sweater Up For Grabs

The Swedish brand is producing just over 100 of these hand-made jumpers

Swedish brand Fjallraven produce a whole range of stylish and functional knitwear, but the Brattland No. 1 sweater is particularly special.

It’s the first garment to be made entirely from the wool of Fjallraven’s own flock of sheep, and as such is part of a super-limited run. The flock has produced around 70kg of wool, meaning that only around 120 of these sweaters will be produced worldwide. We’re lucky enough to have one of these coveted items to give away (simply scroll down and click on the link to be in with a chance of winning it).

“It’s the ultimate cosy winter sweater.”

Designed as the ultimate cosy winter sweater, it’s warm but really soft to the touch. We tested it using Mpora’s patented snuggle-o-meter, and it scored off the charts. “The sweater is quite heavy and structured. But the wool itself is really fine. It’s incredibly insulating making it a really warm garment,” says Sarah Isaksson, Fjallraven’s product designer. It’s also made to be super durable. According to Isaksson, “the sweater has this ‘it’ll last forever’ feeling about it”.

It’s not just great for the wearer either. The idea behind Fjallraven’s decision to raise their own flock of sheep was to develop a fully traceable wool chain, eliminating the problem of wool provenance, and helping to stamp out unethical practices in sheep farming. So you can be sure that the sheep whose wool went into this are being looked after in the best-possible fashion.

As Isaksson puts it: “Not only is this sweater really comfortable to wear, you can feel comfortable in the knowledge that the sheep have a good life too.”

