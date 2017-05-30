A Great White shark attack on a kayaker is captured on video – Photo: Getty

This is the shocking footage of a Great White shark attacking a kayaker.

Picture the scene; It’s a warm, lazy kind of day. You head out to a particularly pleasant looking bay for a spot of sea kayaking. You paddle out and admire the view. You spot some dolphins, and even some seals larking around happily. And then, all of a sudden, a Great White Shark decides it fancies you for lunch.

Terrifying.

It sounds like the kind of thing you’d see a Steven Spielberg movie, but this is exactly what happened to Brian Correiar recently. He was out at Monterey Bay in California, when a Great White attacked. It barged his kayak, imediately knocking him into the water.

“The shark had the whole girth of the boat in its mouth”

Footage taken by an onlooker shows the shark, estimated to be around 14 feet in length, repeatedly attacking the boat.

The incident happened back in March of this year, but the footage has only recently been uploaded online, and has since gone more viral than a Tiger Woods mug-shot.

Writing on his blog, Correiar recounted the events of the day. “Suddenly, I heard a loud bang as my kayak and I flew into the air. I landed outside my boat … and to my horror saw a large Great White Shark, no more than three feet away, had my kayak in its mouth.”

Correiare managed to swim far enough away from the shark to avoid harm, but still must have felt too close for comfort. “The shark was using my boat as a chew toy. I saw it spin with the boat at least three times.” Luckily, the bay was relatively busy, and while the coast guard were on their way, a local family came to rescue Correiare in their small boat.

The kayak was also later rescued, but the damage it suffered showed just how lethal the Great White was. “Bite marks show that it had the whole girth of the boat in its mouth. My boat is covered with bite marks from end to end with multiple punctures.” wrote the kayaker on his blog.

Of course, we’re happy to report that, although his rig took a battering, Brian Correiar survived the encounter, and is here to tell the tale.

