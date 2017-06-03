The Fort William World Cup is always one of the most entertaining events in downhill mountain biking, but since we know that not everyone can always make it along, we thought we’d bring you an update on just what’s been going on.

Qualifications have been and gone with a couple of top finishers across the categories that won’t surprise anyone, leaving the rest of our Saturday free to sit back and enjoy the fine Scottish weather.

Oh. And by fine we mean disastrous. Like actually disastrous. Like we’re pretty sure we noah guy somewhere in Fort William who will be building an ark right now because the weather is so bad.

With that in mind, here’s 17 photos which tell you everything you need to know about qualifications Saturday at the Fort William World Cup.

1) Rachel Atherton won the women’s qualification, and everything was sunny and happy

2) Greg Minnaar won the men’s qualification, and everything was sunny and happy