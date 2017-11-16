Fresh air, fast tracks and complete and utter freedom. There’s not much to fault with mountain biking when you’re out on the trails – but of course, not even the best sport in the world comes without its drawbacks. Nothing is perfect after all.

While you’re bound to hear a whole host of compliments about your shiny ride, your outdoor life style and the photographs you stick up on your social media after riding, there are some things that it’s unlikely a mountain biker will ever hear in their lifetime. Not unless they’re fast asleep and dreaming.

Here are a few examples…

1. “You know you can actually get that for cheaper down your local bike shop.”

2. “And the great thing about this bike is that it’s actually impossible to break.”

3. “See, now that you’ve explained why your bike is so expensive, I completely understand why you spent so much money on it, and agree with your decision.”