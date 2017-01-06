5 Ways Mountain Biking is Definitely Going to Change in 2017 - Mpora

Szymon Godziek ripping at Coast Gravity Park in Sechelt, Canada… An inaccurate representation of your 2017 on a mountain bike. Sorry. Photo: Red Bull Media House

Every year brings another shift in the direction of the ever-expanding bike industry, and whether it’s fat bikes or e-bikes or big tyres or bigger frames, there’s always something that sticks out as a trend every year.

So, because we have your best interests at heart and want you to be well placed when you next set out to buy some mountain bike gear, and also to be prepared for the things that’ll soon become more familiar sights on your trail days in 2017, we decided to put together a detailed guide on what you should expect in the next twelve months.

Needless to say, we got slightly sidetracked while we were putting it together… but it… well, it’s at least tinged with the truth. But don’t hold us accountable if not 100 percent of this stuff comes true. You have been warned.