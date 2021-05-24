6 of the Best Mountain Biking Routes In Valais

Mattmark Bike Tour

The Mattmark Bike Tour is just over 22km long and will take just under three hours to complete – depending on your ability, stamina, breaks and overindulgence in photography. Starting and finishing in Saas-Almagell (1,670 m), this circular trails leads up to the Mattmark dam.

The high point of the tour is 2,248 metres above sea level. This loop will take you past a number of interesting sights and sounds – including some of the most breathtaking alpine scenery as you wind your way up to the Mattmark Dam.

Once you have made it to the dam, take some time to enjoy the view of the many 4,000 metre peaks that surround you – you’ve earnt it. Enjoy the ride through small, alpine, villages. Enjoy cycling your bike along an idyllic lake. Enjoy this extremely enjoyable route. It’s great.

For more on the Mattmark Bike Tour, head to the Valais website.

The Hannig Loop

Credit: Valais Switzerland

With its total length of 7.6km, and sub-two hour duration, the Hannig Loop might not stretch out anywhere near as much as some of the big routes on this list. However, what it does do is more than make up for that with some of the best mountain views you’ll find anywhere on earth.

Covering an altitude difference of 500 metres on the Wannehorn, the Hannig circuit tour, which takes you up to a hight point of 2,633 metres, includes unforgettable panoramic views of the surrounding mountains – including the iconic Matterhorn (yes, that’s the one from the Toblerone bars).

“It’s well worth hiking up the extra 50 metres on foot to the summit of the Wannehorn”

The tour climbs steeply via Chleini Furgge and on to Küchenwang. Here, it’s well worth hiking up the extra 50 metres on foot to the summit of the Wannehorn. It’s the perfect opportunity to let the magnificence of southern Valais and the Bernese Alps merge themselves completely and utterly with your soul. From Küchenwang, you’ll then ride on a slightly broader trail to another designated view point – Heidnische Tossu. Be sure to take some photos.

All that riding made you tired and hungry? Stop off for a bite to eat, and a moment of rest and reflection, at the Hannighüsli mountain restaurant.

For more on the Hannig Loop, head to the Valais website.

Nendaz-Barrage de Cleuson Bike

Credit: Valais Switzerland

Get yourself a look at the phenomenal Cleuson dam on this 31km-long route (it’ll take about five hours to complete the whole thing). Built between 1946 and 1951, Cleuson can hold 20 million cubic metres of water. 87 metres high and 420 metres wide, at its widest point, the dam’s famous for its blue waters. Riding alongside this feat of mountain-based engineering definitely won’t be an experience you forget in a hurry.

“Built between 1946 and 1951, Cleuson can hold 20 million cubic metres of water”

Starting off at the Centre Sportif de Haute-Nendaz before making your way to Siviez and then the Cleuson dam, this looped route will see you reach a high point of 2,188 metres. Keep an eye out for the alpine huts of Sofleu en-route. The panoramic views will, of course, take up most of your attention span but there’s loads other of gems dotted here and there.

If you’re riding with the family, or are just feeling a bit lazy, you can shorten the route by parking directly at Siviez and making your way to the Cleuson dam from there. Whatever you decide to do, you’ll have a nice time.

For more on the Nendaz-Barrage de Cleuson, head to the Valais website.

Champéry – Morgins Bikepark

Credit: Ryan Van Kesteren

For the more technical, and downhill focused, riders out there, few mountain bike destinations around the world are known quite as well as Champéry – Morgins. While there isn’t a continuous 150 kilometre trail, like many of the other descents featured in this article, we’ve chosen to include Champéry – Morgins due to its wide variety of trails.

From flowing beginner trails, such as Le Géant (Morgins’ dedicated beginner trail), to steep and technical downhill descents like the legendary World Cup trail, where Danny Hart stunned the world with his epic winning run in the wet, this alpine town has, quite rightly, earned its place as a ‘must-visit’ spot for all mountain bikers.

Striking that ideal combination of shockingly easy access with seemingly endless amounts of marked trails, Champéry – Morgins will easily be able to keep you pedalling day in, day out, without even scratching the surface of what’s possible from this alpine town. Accessing this range of trails couldn’t be easier, either. 21 ski lifts have been equipped for bike transport and, when combined with the neighbouring French resorts, you’re rewarded with over 600 kilometres of marked trails to get stuck into.

For more on the Champéry – Morgins Bikepark, head to the Valais website.

**********

For more information on Valais head to the region’s official website.

For more on booking your Valais adventure, head to the Visit Valais shop.

