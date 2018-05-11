The Biggest Slice of British Pie | Watch the Finale of the Cult UK Mountain Bike Series - Mpora

Mountain Biking

The Biggest Slice of British Pie | Watch the Finale of the Cult UK Mountain Bike Series

We chat to Dirt Magazine about the phenomenal finale of the Slice of Pie trilogy...

Each and every Friday we’re going to be bringing you an essential weekend watch from the Factory Media network, and what better place to start than with ‘The Biggest Slice of British Pie’, the third and final instalment of Dirt Magazine’s cult mountain biking series which showcases the best of British mountain biking… in the best possible way.

‘A Slice of Pie’ first hit screens back in April 2016, with Josh Bryceland, Brendan Fairclough and a bunch of other British riders bringing audiences all the muddy carnage and lunacy that you’d expect from such a line up.

Since then the series has gained widespread acclaim in the mountain biking community, with Steve Peat, Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter amongst the additional cast for ‘A Bigger Slice of British Pie’ in 2017 and the series, well, ultimately culminating in Josh Bryceland getting chased by a tank in the final instalment, which dropped in March 2018.

Photo: Ben Winder / Dirt Magazine

We caught up with James Smurthwaite, Associate Editor at Dirt Magazine, to talk about the ethos behind the project, how it all started and how ‘A Slice of British Pie’ has developed since first dropping in 2016.

“British Pie is all about Britain’s best mountain bikers doing what they love away from the stresses of racing, which is just riding their bikes in the middle of the woods,” he told us.

 

“And for an audience it’s kind of a chance to see that the pros aren’t any different to us. They just love getting out on their trail bikes, hitting muddy turns, getting loose with their friends and having a good time on bikes.

“It started off… well Tom [Caldwell] was an intern on Dirt years and years ago and we noticed he was quite handy with a camera, so he started filming for the Propain Dirt World Cup Team, or the Orange Dirt World Cup Team as it was named then, and then later he approached us and said ‘I want to make a film’. We said ‘do it and we’ll work out how to fund it later’.

“It’s grown into the kind of film where we can have a tank…”

“So it started off as this really core, pretty rough and ready, super lo-fi film, and since then it’s grown into the kind of film where we can have a tank and we can take it all around the UK and we can get international riders and film on the biggest and best trails in Britain.

“It’s the case now where we don’t have to ask riders to be in it. We have to turn away riders because too many want to be in it. It’s a real cool thing.

“I think this [The Biggest Slice of British Pie] was the perfect end for Pie. We don’t want it to get stale. We’re sad to see it go but I think it was the right time.

“We have big plans – bigger plans if you will – for next year… and that’s all I’ll say for now!”

Check out the final instalment from the series, ‘The Biggest Slice of British Pie’, below:

