The Biggest Slice of British Pie | Watch the Finale of the Cult UK Mountain Bike Series - Mpora

Each and every Friday we’re going to be bringing you an essential weekend watch from the Factory Media network, and what better place to start than with ‘The Biggest Slice of British Pie’, the third and final instalment of Dirt Magazine’s cult mountain biking series which showcases the best of British mountain biking… in the best possible way.
‘A Slice of Pie’ first hit screens back in April 2016, with Josh Bryceland, Brendan Fairclough and a bunch of other British riders bringing audiences all the muddy carnage and lunacy that you’d expect from such a line up.
Since then the series has gained widespread acclaim in the mountain biking community, with Steve Peat, Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter amongst the additional cast for ‘A Bigger Slice of British Pie’ in 2017 and the series, well, ultimately culminating in Josh Bryceland getting chased by a tank in the final instalment, which dropped in March 2018.
