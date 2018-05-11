The Biggest Slice of British Pie | Watch the Finale of the Cult UK Mountain Bike Series - Mpora

“And for an audience it’s kind of a chance to see that the pros aren’t any different to us. They just love getting out on their trail bikes, hitting muddy turns, getting loose with their friends and having a good time on bikes.

“It started off… well Tom [Caldwell] was an intern on Dirt years and years ago and we noticed he was quite handy with a camera, so he started filming for the Propain Dirt World Cup Team, or the Orange Dirt World Cup Team as it was named then, and then later he approached us and said ‘I want to make a film’. We said ‘do it and we’ll work out how to fund it later’.

“It’s grown into the kind of film where we can have a tank…”

“So it started off as this really core, pretty rough and ready, super lo-fi film, and since then it’s grown into the kind of film where we can have a tank and we can take it all around the UK and we can get international riders and film on the biggest and best trails in Britain.

“It’s the case now where we don’t have to ask riders to be in it. We have to turn away riders because too many want to be in it. It’s a real cool thing.

“I think this [The Biggest Slice of British Pie] was the perfect end for Pie. We don’t want it to get stale. We’re sad to see it go but I think it was the right time.

“We have big plans – bigger plans if you will – for next year… and that’s all I’ll say for now!”

Check out the final instalment from the series, ‘The Biggest Slice of British Pie’, below: