Witness the moment a bike thief gets his comeuppance. It all happens near Lisbon in Portugal.

The dude on the bike, whose action cam caught the footage, said “ I had just left the shop with a test bike, on my way to the mountain bike ride organised by the ISCPSI, and this ‘artist’ tried to steal my bike.”

CCTV Footage Shows Man Stealing £25,000 of Road Bikes From Flagship London Store

For those of you unfamiliar with the ISCPIS (we used a very handy website called Google) it’s actually a Higher Education facility for police officers. In other words, the dick-potato tried to steal a dude’s bike right outside the Police Academy.

Bike thieves are scum. Vermin. In fact, it’s pretty hard to mount a defence for anybody that steals another person’s property, but bicycle theft is particularly close to our heart, here at Mpora.

While we don’t support or endorse any form of vigilante justice, seeing the cyclists in this video not only making what appears to be a perfectly legal citizens arrest, but also remaining restrained enough to not give the would-be bike thief a swift punch up the bracket is pleasing. Maybe they’re trainees at the police academy?

Instead they just took their captive to the nearest police station where, with the apparent weight of evidence against him, he’s hopefully learnt that theft does not pay.

