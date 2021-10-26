Screenshot via YouTube (Danny MacAskill)

For Danny MacAskill, you get the sense that everything is ultimately just another thing for him to ride his bike on. Bit by bit, inch by inch, he’s getting his bike on every aspect of the world. You might wake up in the night, hear something in the back garden, look out the window expecting to see a fox only to see your man MacAskill popping a little 180 off that shed you spent an entire bank holiday weekend putting together. He might have already done this, he might be doing it right now.

Here’s a video of MacAskill riding his trials bike on top of a big wind turbine to illustrate the importance of sustainable, renewable, energy in the lead up to COP26. He also spends some time in the video doing his thing, and pulling his tricks, at a renewable energy factory but it’s the final moments of the video where you’ll probably puff out your cheeks and say something along the lines of ‘Cor. That looks high up’.

Below this ‘Climate Games’ windmill video featuring Danny MacAskill, there’s also a behind the scenes video where you can get more of a sense of what goes into these kind of stunts. Worth a watch.

