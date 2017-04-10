Can you think of a better adventure, than traveling the world with your pals, and your mountain bikes? For the last couple of years, that’s exactly what Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porter have been doing.

Their goal has been simple: Visit every inhabited continent on the planet, and show the world their heart-racing take on mountain biking. Hang on, did we say that goal was simple?

The boys are joined along the way by some of the most progressive riders in mountain biking today, and the entire journey has been caught on camera for the movie DEATHGRIP.

If you want to get your hands on a copy ,you can pre-order it now from the DEATHGRIP website.

