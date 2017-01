Photos: Screenshots – TEDxJCUCairns

Tracey Hannah has had her fair share of downhill mountain bike injuries and drama on the World Cup circuit since she got involved at senior level almost five years ago.

The Aussie shredder has had an abundance of collarbone breaks and spent more time in hospital than you’d wish on any pro athlete (or anyone else for that matter!).

In this TEDx talk at JCU Cairns, Hannah talks about her career so far and offers some advice about how to bounce back and find your own mountain. Have a watch: