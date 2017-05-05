How much money do downhill mountain bikers make for winning a UCI Mountain Bike World Cup stop or the World Championships in 2017? And what about BMX racers on the UCI Supercross series?
Men’s road cycling is of course the biggest money spinner in the world of two-wheels. Let’s take a quick look at the numbers there first, just so you can get a ball-park figure before diving into downhill and BMX figures.
Big names like Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan have been known to make £3,000,000 a year salary – and that’s before prize funds.
The winner of the 2016 Tour de France (Chris Froome) made €500,000 euros, or around £417,000. Second place in the Tour de France meanwhile earns €200,000 and third takes home €100,000. After that you’re looking at €70,000 for fourth dropping to €3,800 for 10th. The total prize money handed out at the 2016 Tour was €2,295,850.
It’s big money – but for comparison, Andy Murray netted £2 million for winning Wimbledon in 2016, and ex-Man Utd striker Carlos Tevez, currently the highest paid footballer in the world, is earning a ridiculous £615,000 per week playing for Shanghai Shenua in the Chinese Superleague.
