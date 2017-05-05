There’s equal pay for a start across the board in these UCI events, which is great. Let’s look a little closer.

Here are the stats for the mountain bikers first. They take home more than the BMX racers for an individual World Cup event, though on average there is a lot less money up for grabs than in BMX, which rewards consistency throughout the season and performance in the World Championships.

How Much Money Do Downhill Mountain Bikers Make?

Photo: Red Bull Media House

In mountain biking, the UCI introduced equal pay back in 2013 for both Cross-country Olympics (XCO) and downhill events. XCO and downhill have matching prize funds for World Cup events and the World Championships.

If you finish in the top spot at a downhill or XCO World Cup event in 2017 you’ll be taking home €3,750. Second place earns you €2,100 and third takes home €1,250. It goes onwards to 10th place which earns €200.

The pay out is a total of €10,100 per elite category at a World Cup event; so €10,100 to be split between the top men and €10,100 to be split between the top women.

Photo: Red Bull Media House

Juniors take home €200 for first place in a World Cup event, €130 for second, €100 for third and so on down to €20 in 10th place to spend on some sweets and a litre-bottle of Sprite.

If you win the overall world cup series at elite level, you’ll bag an additional €5,161. Second place takes €3,548. Third gets €2,581, fourth €1,935 and fifth €1,290 before it drops below the thousand mark and places 6-10 all get an additional €968.

The total purse for men and women for the overall then is €19,355 each.

A win at the World Championships at elite level meanwhile will earn you a very specific €2,333. Second place takes home €1,333 and third €667. The total prize fund handed out to the elite ranks then is €4,333 respectively. Juniors take home €267 for first, €167 for second and €100 for third.

Have a look at the chart below for the full breakdown of money per places at the UCI World Cup and World Championship races.