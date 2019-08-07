Take a stylistic sprinkling of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’, a soundtrack so rock it’ll have geologists frothing, some epic chutes and a crew of world-class mountain biking talent. What are you looking at exactly? Well, in short, a very entertaining watch.

Fleshing that answer out somewhat, what you’re dealing with is a video like this new one from Kurt Sorge and friends. It’s called ‘Chute Show’, was filmed over by the Caribou, and features wild riding, big sand lines and idyllic springtime camping. Give it a look-see. You’ll love it.