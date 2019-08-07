Chute Show | Watch Kurt Sorge and Friends Head To The Caribou To Ride Big Lines - Mpora

Chute Show | Watch Kurt Sorge and Friends Head To The Caribou To Ride Big Lines

Best viewed with the volume turned all the way up to 11

Take a stylistic sprinkling of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’, a soundtrack so rock it’ll have geologists frothing, some epic chutes and a crew of world-class mountain biking talent. What are you looking at exactly? Well, in short, a very entertaining watch.

Fleshing that answer out somewhat, what you’re dealing with is a video like this new one from Kurt Sorge and friends. It’s called ‘Chute Show’, was filmed over by the Caribou, and features wild riding, big sand lines and idyllic springtime camping. Give it a look-see. You’ll love it.

Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kurt Sorge)

