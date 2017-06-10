Photo: Dirt Mountainbike

Two-time World Champion Danny Hart plans to spend more time riding the track for the downhill mountain bike World Cup in Leogang, Austria this weekend than he does complaining about it.

The course has come under criticism from certain riders for lacking the roots, rocks and natural touch that makes downhill tracks at the likes of Schladming and Champery so popular with fans and riders.

Leogang, in contrast, is more of a bike park track – smoothed out and this year with rocks removed from the track.

Dirt Mountain Bike previously reported on how British rider Phil Atwill even called the track “pretty embarrassing” and, referring to Schladming, joked how he “herd [sic] there used to be a good race track about an hour away from here.”

We caught up with Danny after a day on the course on Friday, and he was quick to highlight how it was just part and parcel of touring on the World Cup circuit.