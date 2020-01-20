It’s easy to get dead cynical these days, easy to just look at the general state of the world and sigh for like three consecutive minutes . How does that quote in Fight Club go? “We buy things we don’t need with money we don’t have to impress people we don’t like.” Yeah, that’s it. That’s the quote. Gah. World. Life. People. Money. What’s the point? *puts MCR on the office Spotify*

Fortunately, we’ve still got positive characters out there like Manon Carpenter and Emily Horridge making happy, wholesome, adventure video content in the French Alps; the kind of video content that immediately makes you want to set up a WhatsApp group, with the four people you went riding with last month, and open up an exchange with “Err… lads. Anyone fancy a multi-day MTB tour up and around Mont Thabor? It’s a 3,000 metre peak with tough climbs, big views, and some brilliant descents.”

If you’ve got the Monday morning blues, this film (just over 16 minutes in length) will help give your week the kickstart it needs. Whether you’re an experienced mountain biker, an intermediate mountain biker, or one of the worst mountain bikers of your generation… this is the kind of bike ride that’ll remind you just how much fun heading out your door and going on a journey can be.

This edit, which also features the riders’ respective partners Christian Stenvall and David Billings, was filmed by Laurence Crossman-Emms in partnership with adidas TERREX.

