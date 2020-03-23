Forwards Sideways | Watch This Epic Crash Compilation From 50to01 Film - Mpora

Forwards Sideways | Watch This Epic Crash Compilation From 50to01 Film

In the immortal words of Alan Partridge: "Crash! Bang! Wallop! What a Video!"

In these lonely days of self isolation and social distancing, it seems like our chances of a witnessing an iconic slapstick moment in our day to day lives has been significantly reduced (god bless you, man who once got his neck sandwiched between the underground ticket barriers – you are truly the world of slapstick’s GOAT).

Thankfully, not all hope has been lost. This morning we logged onto the old interweb and discovered this incredibly epic crash compilation courtesy of the 50to01 crew. It’s made up of moments from their recent film ‘Forwards Sideways’ and is, quite frankly, a work of art. Hang it in museums.

Screenshot: YouTube (50to01 TV)
