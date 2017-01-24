Nikon KeyMission 360 Action Camera | Could This Revolutionise Mountain Bike Filming? - Mpora

We’ve teamed up with Nikon, who’ve just released the brand new KeyMission 360 Degree action camera, to create a series which focusses on the missions that drive those at the cutting edge of action sports. Here we review the KeyMission 360 and look at how this innovative technology could be a game changer in mountain bike filming.

Virtual reality, it is safe to say, is having something of a moment. The dream of a fully immersive experience has been around since the earliest days of computing. But recent developments – like the purchase of VR startup Oculus by tech titan Facebook – have helped put the idea firmly back in the spotlight in recent years. It’s not just headset designers who have been working on creating fully immersive experiences either.

“Imagine trains at a Fest Series event where everyone was wearing a 360 camera?”

In action sports, part of the reason portable action cameras have become so popular is they allow you to “ride with the rider”. So it’s no surprise that camera companies started looking at ways to make what is already an immersive experience even more so.