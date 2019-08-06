Raw 100 V5 | 100 Blissful Seconds Of Brandon Semenuk Mountain Biking In Utah - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Raw 100 V5 | 100 Blissful Seconds Of Brandon Semenuk Mountain Biking In Utah

What else are you going to do with the next 100 seconds of your time?

Here’s a juicy, proper meat on the bone, question for ya. What can you really hope to achieve in 100 seconds? No. Actually. Scrap that. What are you, reading this now, going to do with the next 100 seconds of your time? Check the fridge for snacks? Count carpet fibres? Give your mum a call?

100 seconds. More than a minute. Less than two minutes. Realistically, your options are fairly limited aren’t they? With that much time to play with, you’re not exactly going to make much of a dent on that cryptic crossword you’ve been attempting are you? Not going to recreate the Sistine Chapel, or build a shed in its entirety, or start and finish a 1,000-piece jigsaw, or fully understand how clouds work.

“Brandon Semenuk and Rupert Walker are now five years into Red Bull’s Raw 100 series”

This is where the Raw 100 series comes in. What it is, if you’ve not come across it before, is a collection of one hundred second-long all-killer, no filler, videos showcasing some of the world’s best mountain biking and filming.

Brandon Semenuk and Rupert Walker are now five years into Red Bull’s Raw 100 series. For this newest version, Version 5, they’ve taken the wild rodeo to Utah. No slow-mo. No soundtrack. No better way, in our opinion, to spend slightly over a minute and a half.

Screenshot via YouTube (Red Bull Bike)
Screenshot via YouTube (Red Bull Bike)
Screenshot via YouTube (Red Bull Bike)

