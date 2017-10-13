Red Bull Foxhunt is an annual mountain bike event run by the Athertons, the most famous family in mountain biking.

The race challenges a flock of amateur riders to beat one professional down a set course. It has a mass start and the group are given a brief headstart. The event has become one of the most popular and accessible weekends in mountain biking, with Rachel Atherton acting the chaser in the three previous all-female editions. With Rachel injured this year, Trek Factory Racing Enduro star Katy Winton stepped up to take up the chase.

Trek Factory Racing DH’s communications guru Gill Harris took on her second Foxhunt this year at Machynlleth. Gill reports below for Mpora.

Words by Gill Harris

The 2017 Red Bull Foxhunt was seriously muddy. 250 women flocked to Machynlleth in Wales for an awesome weekend that always feels more like a festival than a race.

The atmosphere at Foxhunt is famously supportive, never more necessary than at this year’s event where conditions made the riding tough. The clay–rich mud clogged tyres, turning them into slicks halfway down the track and built up under mudguards, stopping the wheels from turning at all. The trick, apparently is to keep moving at speed. Easier said than done on this technical track.

Gill gears up for a day in the mud. Photo: Yasmeen Green

Katy Winton did a top job as the fox while Rachel Atherton advised and Trek Factory Racing mechanics Sam and Joe fixed, tweaked and coached hundreds of riders who dropped by for a chat and a helping hand.

Here’s the thing; because I work for Trek Factory Racing everyone assumes I’m an experienced rider, well they’ve sure had those illusions shattered! I’ve been at every Foxhunt to date and loved them, the first year I was too scared to ride, the second too full of cold, the third, at Melmerbey scar I did OK, 117th without really trying – so this year there was a goal – top 100 or bust!