The return of the UCI Downhill World Cup is drawing closer by the day, and undoubtedly one of the most exciting stories of the mountain biking off-season has been the unveiling of the all-new Canyon Factory Downhill team.

World Cup winner Troy Brosnan, Canadian shredder Mark Wallace and former Junior World Champ Ruaridh Cunningham will all take to the circuit on the Canyon Sender CF as part of the new crew. With downhill legend Fabien Barel leading up the project and the Sender already boasting praise from critics and riders in the past few years, there’s a whole lot of excitement about just what’s in store for the new formation.

“There is pressure but I feel like the tools are all there to get the job done…”

We caught up with Scotsman Ruaridh Cunningham to quiz him about swapping his Trek Session for a Canyon Sender and find out exactly what’s been going on in the early days of the Canyon Factory Downhill Team.

Here’s Ruaridh on all of the above and more, in his own words…